UK Punks Shame Open up About New LP, ‘Songs of Praise’

UK’s Shame has been building a buzz based their frenzied, can’t miss live shows since their inception a few years back, even racking up NPR’s Bob Boilen’s nod for the most authentic performance he caught at the latest SXSW. With the release of their debut, Songs of Praise, they’ve delivered an album that meets their live show’s expectations. Their first single, “Concrete,” punches hard with clipped, catchy guitar work that interplays with deft vocals. The rest of the album is just as strong, bringing memorable riffs and melodies to otherwise down and dirty post-punk tracks (along with quite a few sonic surprises). A worldwide tour, both headlining as well as supporting Protomartyr, is sure to keep the buzz going. I recently chatted with guitarist Eddie Green about the band’s hardscrabble touring background and their excitement about their new album.
Throughout these last few years we’ve always been extremely excited about releasing an album so I guess that was an incentive to keep pushing when times were, say, not that great. That said, we’ve never experienced anything too horrific during our time as a band. We can be a little grandiose on the old social media.
I think our live shows have generally improved in terms of just being a little less shambolic, however we’ve always maintained the same ethos of treating every show the same. In the early days, it was an easy way to liberate yourself from the inevitable embarrassment of regularly playing to less than 10 people.
A balance between a sturdy piece of equipment and one that sounds good is something we look for. We’ve been not-so-good to some of our gear, but generally we manage to find good gear that lasts.
I don’t think any one band drew us to this, but there are definitely loads of performers we’ve always admired.
Our tour manager Kiko doesn’t let us touch the music in the van, so unfortunately that isn’t an option that’s available to us.
Take more showers, damn it.
We’ve just got into writing on the road, which can be a little challenging but it is fun, and a necessity with a touring schedule like ours.
Touring with a record is great because people have been exposed to so much more of your music [before you hit the stage]. It’s cool to see kids singing along to tracks I never even knew would see the light of day. It’s a great feeling.
Photos by Holly Whitaker