My Favorite Axe with Slenderbodies

We recently had the boys from slenderbodies share their favorite guitars with us in our November/December print issue. If you like what you see, you’re gonna LOVE what you hear! Check out slenderbodies at http://slenderbodi.es

Benji from slenderbodies

photo by Jacob Brighton

MAKE & MODEL

1965 Epiphone Wilshire

WHAT IT MEANS TO YOU

This guitar was lovingly named “Teenager” by my best friend’s mom. It was her guitar growing up, bought in the mid ’70s, carried with her all her life. When I was younger and first getting into music my friend and I would jam in their shed-turned-studio, and this was the guitar I always gravitated towards. Ten years later as slenderbodies began to hit the road, she entrusted it to me in a “passing the torch” kind of moment.

WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE

I typically play on the neck pickup, as the bridge pickup gets a bit too bright. Because of the vintage mini humbuckers, when played on the neck that brightness is reduced the perfect amount and it has a well-balanced smooth tone, with just a little bit of bite to it. We do a lot with percussive guitar work, so this works well for that and some delicate chords.

Max Vehuni of slenderbodies

photo by Jacob Brighton

Slenderbodies is a killer dream-pop duo from California. We recently got know their favorite instruments. Here you'll hear from Max, and if you flip the page you'll get to see Benji Barsochinni's favorite axe.

MAKE & MODEL

1998 PRS CE24

WHAT IT MEANS TO YOU

This was the first guitar I purchased after starting the slenderbodies project. I found it in the corner of a vintage guitar shop, arguably neglected. It was a quick connection, and a quick buy soon afterwards!

WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE

The beauty of this guitar is its versatility – with its 5-way rotary knob each pickup blend provides it with a unique tone and playing style, ranging from thick and mellow all the way to the bitiest Strat-like tones.

SPECIAL FEATURES & MODS

Outside of the locking tuners, and the 5-way switch, this guitar really becomes special to me in the way it plays. Of all guitars I have tried, this specific build makes me feel like nothing holds me back dexterity-wise, like it wants to be played. I would equate it to how Harry felt when Ollivander gave him the right wand, so to say. Nothing special has been modded, just strap locks, and a proper tech tune up to bring it to its best shape!

CAN BE HEARD ON

Practically anything since the beginning of 2018, including the EP Soraya, all of our album Komorebi, and more!