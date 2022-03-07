COVER STORY: JEVERSON

From Granada to Nashville: JEVERSON Makes Waves in the States

Discovering a new artist is nothing short of magical. Hearing a new voice with something to say with a style that is fresh, yet reminiscent of the great classic music that we all share, is even better.

Let me turn you on to JEVERSON.

Hailing from Grenada and now making his home in Nashville, JEVERSON is set to take over 2022 with a soulful, funky sound sprinkled with feel-good Caribbean vibes.

▼ Article continues below ▼

Building off of the success of two of his singles from 2021, “Move” and “Stupid Mad Love”— co-written and produced by Exit Daze (Nick Lotto), JEVERSON is readying a new EP to drop this Spring. Those two tracks alone have both been racking up tens of thousands of streams and views, and rightfully so.

You wanna feel what it’s like to fall in love? That funny butterflies-in-your-stomach feeling? Just put on “Stupid Mad Love.” It feels fresh, but as timeless as any upbeat tune blasting out the window from the ’60s with horns and a driving piano line.

Are you a fan of Bruno and Anderson .Paak, that Silk Sonic smooth stuff? Well, then stop what you’re doing and crank up “Move.” Seriously, I am obsessed with this track. It’s so damn good, they should invite JEVERSON to open in Vegas. Also, as a sync agent: Psst! Hey Apple, here’s your new AirPods placement.

His most recent single, “Somethin’ in the Water,” is smooth as hell. It’s got an island vibe, easy going and chill. It fits in on any sunny beach Summer playlist, but it would also feel right blaring out of the firepit of a classy lounge with a stiff drink at midnight.

I got a sneak listen to the EP and it does not disappoint. Soulful, funky, shades of Motown, but it’s got some Caribbean flair all over it too. “Count on Me” is another standout track that can sit right alongside any Silk Sonic cut. Also, “Let Me Know” will get the dancefloor going with that classic Stax/Motown vibe.

JEVERSON’s music is going to get him far, no doubt. But after chatting with him, it’s clear he’s got “it.” He’s kind, humble, self-assured, cool, and ready to put in the work. Jump on now.

Performer Mag: First, how are you feeling, and getting through this damn Covid thing?

JEVERSON: Trying to stay positive and strong. I’m one of those who was able to duck Covid for 2 years, man, and then as soon as I got to the States, I got it. But it has not been bad. I’m feeling great and excited for the year.

PM: You’re down in Nashville, how are you finding the town?

J: I like it, it’s buzzing with inspiration. Music is everywhere. Not enjoying the cold right now (laughs). That’s an adjustment.

PM: Why Nashville, and not New York or LA?

J: I moved here because I met some people who were visiting Grenada and I was literally performing on a beach back home called Grand Anse Beach. Some of those people have really influenced my life in a big way. Working with Exit Daze (Nick Lotto) from New York, he gave me the chance to hang out and to teach me a little about the business and to write some songs together, like “Somethin’ in the Water” and more.

PM: How long have you been living in America? How are you finding it compared to Grenada?

J: I came for a week, then moved to Nashville, and have been here for six months.

I’ve been back and forth to New York and my sister lives in Tampa, so I’ve had some experience, but Nashville is totally different. You know, like most people, finding the food I love has been very [difficult]. But I found this local spot which serves Caribbean food. Shout out to Island Vibes. Oh bro, it is so good. Game changer.

PM: You’ve developed a cool style, but it’s varied right? Some neo-soul, some killer Motown stuff, some very unique sounds that feel familiar. Are you working with one producer or multiple ones per song?

J: I am very fortunate to be working with many producers on different stuff. I started writing in Grenada and then met [Nick Lotti] from New York. I’ve met with producers and co-writers out here [in Nashville], like Johnny Black and Mike Shimshack. We’re all just trying to find that sweet spot. It’s cool, we’re taking all of the influences and music I grew up with and putting into a little ball inside this 5’6” man to mix with a good vibe.

PM: What’s your songwriting process; are you an instrumentalist or do you write to grooves or beats, voice notes?

J: I’ve realized that songs will be what they want to be, sometimes as lyrics or just melodies to develop and work on the rest. For the most part, I hum a lot of stuff in Voice Notes, take those into sessions and then develop them. Then we just vibe out and see what we can create. It’s a balance of both, but it’s usually the music or melody first.

I’m spending a lot of time diggin on lyrics. I’ll say or hear something cool, and it has to be strong enough, then I’ll make a note and then go grind on the lyrics.

PM: How are you finding navigating the music business side of things? I heard you used Berklee Online to learn some of the business?

J: Yes. During the whole Covid thing in 2020, Grenada was in hardcore lockdown. Like you’d only go out one day for your food. So, I spent some time learning everything I could about the business from Berklee. It was great. It’s so fun and interesting to me. I’ve got a long way to go.

PM: Do you have a band together?

J: Yeah, I did a show with a band in New York last year and I’ve done a couple here in Nashville. We have the City Winery coming up. I’m opening up for Yola in Atlanta and I’m excited about that. I played in a band back home for 6 or 7 years and we were hot. We were known for being versatile: Jazz, Soca, Reggae, Pop, a little of everything within that 2-hour set, but it was a lot of covers. So, it’s a challenge finding people that work with this new musical journey of performing my music, focused on my stuff and performing what I want to say as an artist.

PM: Something I ask a lot of artists who are up-and-coming is how are you finding the challenge of having to do social media stuff vs. just grinding on music all day? Is it fun, is it work?

J: It’s both; it’s fun and challenging. Like, I go in at 8 in the morning until night. But this [doing interviews and posting] is also part of it. You have to let people see you and what you are about. I’m always about making new friends and trying to be entertaining.

Luckily, I have found some people to help with that, my “team” who have made my life easier. It’s just finding that balance, understanding what’s needed, but pushing myself to do the work on the music.

PM: What’s the plan for this year’s release; are you going for labels, radio, staying independent?

J: We’ll see how it shakes out with the EP dropping. We are going to do some radio stuff. The music is cool and tight, and the new stuff I’m working on is even better. Lots of cool gigs are coming this year that CAA is putting together. So, I’m just dying to get it to as many people as I can, and we’ll see what happens.

PM: Let’s do some manifesting. What are some of the dream goals you have, like playing Wembley or MSG, certain festivals?

J: Oh, definitely playing MSG, totally. Coachella, absolutely. I’d love to go perform in the UK too. You know, as a kid in Grenada I dreamed of this kind of thing. There’s only 112,000 people on the island. Lots of people doubted me, I even stopped singing at one point. I was still young and green. But I kept at it, singing at home and believing. When I was 13, someone heard me singing and I got invited into the school choir, which then led to some lessons, and that led to me performing on stage with my band. I will never forget how someone believing in me made me feel. Everything I prayed for two years ago to the source, or the universe, or God or whatever, is coming true. I’m so grateful. Somebody said, “When you sing, you pray twice.” I like to think that’s what I’m doing.

Follow on Instagram @jeversonofficial

Photos by KT Wolf