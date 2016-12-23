Saint Sister has a new record that came out in October digitally, and this past week on vinyl (stream single “Tin Man” below).

We asked the duo to choose their fave tracks of 2016, and have even scored a copy of the new 7-inch to giveaway to one lucky reader! Wanna win? Simple, just comment below to be entered, and check out their top picks of 2016 after the jump . Enjoy!

SAINT SISTER’S FAVORITE TRACKS OF 2016

1. The Staves – Outlaw (Morgan)

The production on this track is perfect. Their beautiful voices sit so well on top of layers of gorgeous, often chaotic, textures.

2. Angel Olsen – Intern (Morgan)

To my shame I only came across Angel Olsen for the first time this year. From the very first listen I fell head over heels in love with her incredible songwriting and elastic voice.

3. Lisa Hannigan – The Fall (Gemma)

Lisa Hannigan’s new record is completely stunning, this is the opener. The melody is so effortlessly beautiful, her voice is flawless.

4. Rosie Carney – Better Man (Gemma)

There is such a warmth to this song, I love the glassy textures and the way Rosie’s voice floats so delicately on top of them. Can’t wait for her debut EP.

5. James Blake – Love Me In Whatever Way (Gemma)

This was the standout for me from ‘The Colour In Anything.’ I love the pace of it, the subtleties in the piano, the drop of that bass.

6. Bon Iver – 29 #Strafford APTS (Morgan)

The whole album, ’22, A Million,’ is flawless but this track stole my heart. I love the way Justin’s vocals shape-shift; layers are added, then taken away, then distorted.

7. Lisa O’Neill – Pothole in the Sky (Morgan)

I cannot get enough of this song. The mixture of despair and hope in Lisa’s voice just breaks my heart every time and the lyrics send me sideways. ‘There’s angels in the engine.’

8. Mutual Benefit – Lost Dreamers (Gemma)

We were so lucky to support these guys last month around the UK, getting to watch their show every night. The opening lyrics of this song put a smile on my face every time.

9. James Vincent McMorrow – Killer Whales (Gemma)

There is such a gorgeous feel to this track. The vocal textures are so beautiful.

10. James Blake (ft. Bon Iver) – I Need A Forest Fire (Morgan)

We were lucky enough to be in the crowd for James Blake’s Glastonbury performance this year. It was one of the best live sets I’ve ever seen and such a special moment when Justin Vernon joined him on stage to perform this song.