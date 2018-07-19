Grammy-nominee Kenyon Dixon Releases New Single “Drippin’”

“Less of a sound, more of a feeling; this record is just that. The summer feels you’ve been waiting for, layered with infectious guitar, sensuous chords, and layered vocals for some serious bedroom playlist vibes.” -Kenyon Dixon

Singer, songwriter, producer, two-time Grammy nominee, and 2017 SESAC Pop Award recipient Kenyon Dixon’s discography is quite an enviable one. Known for his songwriting work, Kenyon has collaborated with Faith Evans, Tyrese, Mary J. Blige and TGT, and acted as backing vocalist for the likes of Usher, John Legend, Nick Jonas, Kelly Rowland, Mac Miller, 2 Chainz, and Justin Timberlake (who he is currently on tour with).

Kenyon is gearing up to drop his next album, We Should Talk II, a follow up to 2017’s We Should Talk which is the artist’s seventh independent project release. Today we’re getting a closer glimpse into the forthcoming album with brand new single, “Drippin.'” Listen below and sound off in the comments, telling us what you think!