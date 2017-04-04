Fleet Foxes Announce World Tour and Release Album Trailer

- Home
Fleet Foxes have announced an extensive international tour for 2017, including newly added US dates throughout the Southwest, Southern California, and the Midwest as well as a fall stretch across Europe. These dates are in addition to the previously announced selection of intimate theater shows in the Pacific Northwest, performances at legendary amphitheaters such as Hollywood Bowl and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and routing through Australia and Europe. Full schedule listed below.
Fleet Foxes have also released a one minute 37 second album teaser featuring footage shot during the band’s recent Seattle rehearsals paired with snippets from select album tracks including “Third of May / Ōdaigahara”, the first track released from the band’s long awaited, third album Crack-Up due out June 16 via Nonesuch Records. Crack-Up comes six years after the 2011 release of Helplessness Blues and nearly a decade since the band’s 2008 self-titled debut.
Pre-order Crack-Up.
*Most North American venues will offer ticket buyers the ability to add the new album to their purchase as an LP, CD, or digital pre-order.
May 15 | Missoula, MT at The Wilma
May 16 | Spokane, WA at Knitting Factory
May 18 | Portland, OR at Crystal Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
May 19 | Seattle, WA at The Showbox at the Market (SOLD OUT)
May 26 | Sydney, Australia at Sydney Opera House
May 27 | Sydney, Australia at Sydney Opera House
May 28 | Sydney, Australia at Sydney Opera House
May 29 | Sydney, Australia at Sydney Opera House
June 24 | Netherlands, Ewijk at Down The Rabbit Hole
July 1 | Spain, Vilanova i la Geltrú at Vida Festival
July 3 | Italy, Ferrara at Bands Apart
July 4 | Switzerland, Montreux at Montreux Jazz Festival
July 7 | Spain, Bilbao at Bilbao BBK Live
July 8 | Portugal, Lisbon at NOS Alive Festival
July 11 | Ireland, Cork at Cork Opera House
July 13 | Ireland, Dublin at The Iveagh Gardens
July 14 | Ireland, Dublin at The Iveagh Gardens (SOLD OUT)
July 16 | United Kingdom, Southwold at Latitude Festival
July 27 | Portland, ME at Thompson’s Point
July 28 | Newport, RI at Newport Folk Festival (SOLD OUT)
July 29 | Columbia, MD at Merriweather Post Pavilion w/ Animal Collective
July 31 | Philadelphia, PA at Mann Center for the Performing Arts w/ Animal Collective
August 1 | Brooklyn, NY at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at the Prospect Park Bandshell (SOLD OUT)
August 2 | Brooklyn, NY at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at the Prospect Park Bandshell
August 4 | Toronto, ON at Massey Hall (SOLD OUT)
August 5 | Toronto, ON at Massey Hall (SOLD OUT)
August 6 | Detroit, MI at The Masonic
August 8 | Kansas City, MO at The Midland
August 13 | Las Vegas, NV at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
August 14 | Tucson, AZ at Rialto Theatre
August 16 | Austin, TX at ACL Live at The Moody Theater
August 17 | Austin, TX at ACL Live at The Moody Theater
August 18 | Dallas, TX at The Bomb Factory
September 13 | Vancouver, BC at Malkin Bowl
September 14 | Seattle, WA at Paramount Theatre
September 16 | Troutdale, OR at Edgefield Concerts
September 18 | Reno, NV at Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
September 20 | Santa Barbara, CA at The Arlington Theatre
September 21 | San Diego, CA at Observatory North Park
September 23 | Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Bowl w/ Beach House
September 27 | Morrison, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ Beach House
September 29 | Omaha, NE at Waiting Room Outdoors
September 30 | St. Paul, MN at The Palace Theatre
October 3 | Chicago, IL at Chicago Theatre
November 1-5 | Iceland, Reykjavik at Iceland Airwaves
November 7 | Switzerland, Zurich at X-tra
November 8 | Austria, Vienna at Gasometer
November 9 | Croatia, Zagreb at Tvornica Kulture
November 12 | Germany, Hamburg at Docks
November 13 | Germany, Berlin at Columbiahalle
November 17 | Belgium, Brussels at Ancienne Belgique
November 18 | Belgium, Brussels at Ancienne Belgique
November 20 | France, Paris at Le Trianon
December 1 | Germany, Köln at Live Music Hall
December 3 | Sweden, Stockholm at Annexet
December 5 | Norway, Oslo at Sentrum Scene