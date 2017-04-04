Fleet Foxes Announce World Tour and Release Album Trailer

Fleet Foxes have announced an extensive international tour for 2017, including newly added US dates throughout the Southwest, Southern California, and the Midwest as well as a fall stretch across Europe. These dates are in addition to the previously announced selection of intimate theater shows in the Pacific Northwest, performances at legendary amphitheaters such as Hollywood Bowl and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and routing through Australia and Europe. Full schedule listed below.

Fleet Foxes have also released a one minute 37 second album teaser featuring footage shot during the band’s recent Seattle rehearsals paired with snippets from select album tracks including “Third of May / Ōdaigahara”, the first track released from the band’s long awaited, third album Crack-Up due out June 16 via Nonesuch Records. Crack-Up comes six years after the 2011 release of Helplessness Blues and nearly a decade since the band’s 2008 self-titled debut.

Pre-order Crack-Up.

Fleet Foxes 2017 International Tour Dates

*Most North American venues will offer ticket buyers the ability to add the new album to their purchase as an LP, CD, or digital pre-order.

May 15 | Missoula, MT at The Wilma

May 16 | Spokane, WA at Knitting Factory

May 18 | Portland, OR at Crystal Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

May 19 | Seattle, WA at The Showbox at the Market (SOLD OUT)

May 26 | Sydney, Australia at Sydney Opera House

May 27 | Sydney, Australia at Sydney Opera House

May 28 | Sydney, Australia at Sydney Opera House

May 29 | Sydney, Australia at Sydney Opera House

June 24 | Netherlands, Ewijk at Down The Rabbit Hole

July 1 | Spain, Vilanova i la Geltrú at Vida Festival

July 3 | Italy, Ferrara at Bands Apart

July 4 | Switzerland, Montreux at Montreux Jazz Festival

July 7 | Spain, Bilbao at Bilbao BBK Live

July 8 | Portugal, Lisbon at NOS Alive Festival

July 11 | Ireland, Cork at Cork Opera House

July 13 | Ireland, Dublin at The Iveagh Gardens

July 14 | Ireland, Dublin at The Iveagh Gardens (SOLD OUT)

July 16 | United Kingdom, Southwold at Latitude Festival

July 27 | Portland, ME at Thompson’s Point

July 28 | Newport, RI at Newport Folk Festival (SOLD OUT)

July 29 | Columbia, MD at Merriweather Post Pavilion w/ Animal Collective

July 31 | Philadelphia, PA at Mann Center for the Performing Arts w/ Animal Collective

August 1 | Brooklyn, NY at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at the Prospect Park Bandshell (SOLD OUT)

August 2 | Brooklyn, NY at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at the Prospect Park Bandshell

August 4 | Toronto, ON at Massey Hall (SOLD OUT)

August 5 | Toronto, ON at Massey Hall (SOLD OUT)

August 6 | Detroit, MI at The Masonic

August 8 | Kansas City, MO at The Midland

August 13 | Las Vegas, NV at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

August 14 | Tucson, AZ at Rialto Theatre

August 16 | Austin, TX at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

August 17 | Austin, TX at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

August 18 | Dallas, TX at The Bomb Factory

September 13 | Vancouver, BC at Malkin Bowl

September 14 | Seattle, WA at Paramount Theatre

September 16 | Troutdale, OR at Edgefield Concerts

September 18 | Reno, NV at Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

September 20 | Santa Barbara, CA at The Arlington Theatre

September 21 | San Diego, CA at Observatory North Park

September 23 | Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Bowl w/ Beach House

September 27 | Morrison, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ Beach House

September 29 | Omaha, NE at Waiting Room Outdoors

September 30 | St. Paul, MN at The Palace Theatre

October 3 | Chicago, IL at Chicago Theatre

November 1-5 | Iceland, Reykjavik at Iceland Airwaves

November 7 | Switzerland, Zurich at X-tra

November 8 | Austria, Vienna at Gasometer

November 9 | Croatia, Zagreb at Tvornica Kulture

November 12 | Germany, Hamburg at Docks

November 13 | Germany, Berlin at Columbiahalle

November 17 | Belgium, Brussels at Ancienne Belgique

November 18 | Belgium, Brussels at Ancienne Belgique

November 20 | France, Paris at Le Trianon

December 1 | Germany, Köln at Live Music Hall

December 3 | Sweden, Stockholm at Annexet

December 5 | Norway, Oslo at Sentrum Scene