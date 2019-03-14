EXCLUSIVE TRACK PREMIERE: “New Beginning” by Ray Goren

Performer is excited to premiere the brand-new track “New Beginning” by singer/songwriter Ray Goren. Listen now and sound off in the comments below.

Of the new track, Goren comments:

“New Beginning” is a song I want people to listen to and feel empowered to take on their struggles, and to find hope and acceptance in entering a newer, better chapter in their life. More after the jump…

ABOUT RAY GOREN

Ray started performing at the tender age of 9, and has been directly mentored by music legends, namely: Robbie Krieger, Leon Russell and Eddie Kramer. A JAM Card “20 Under 20” artist and a multi-instrumentalist and producer, Ray plays the guitar, drums, synths and produced his upcoming single.

“New Beginning” is powerful trip-hop track that tackles the tough realities in ones life; specifically depression and anxiety. The song, filled with ambient natural sounds and cinematic strings, allows the listener to dive deep into Ray’s world. “New Beginning” tells the story of Ray, himself, needing to get out of the darkness he is sucked under. His powerful words inspire the listeners to dig-deep, feel, and realize that they are not alone.

For More Information on Ray Goren :

Instagram| Spotify | Website | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter