We’re super excited to premiere the brand-new track “Glitter” by indie artist Devon!

The new single is from her upcoming EP Helium, and you can check out some behind-the-scenes footage of Devon in her home studio recording the new tracks using some of the AKG and JBL gear we sent her for a recent video collaboration we worked on together.

Watch here and here.

AND LISTEN TO “GLITTER” BELOW!

For more info, follow Devon on Instagram and check out the single artwork below.