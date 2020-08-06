From Ben himself, “Plain and simple, ‘Die Trying’ is a gritty rock tune about going for it, digging deep, putting your head down, clinching your jaw and pushing forward. I’ve always been a dreamer that wasn’t scared to act. It truly breaks my heart to see people give up on a dream, lose their passion or stop fighting for a near and dear cause, so this tune is for those of us that won’t.

We cut “Die Trying” at The Music Shed studio in New Orleans, and once the usual suspects in my band (Jerry Martin, David Guidry Jr. and Travis Lovell) worked their magic, I sent the track to Travis Thibodaux for a B3 and Fender Rhodes treatment. The song had taken on a type of “Tumbling Dice” feel all on its own, and we still felt like it needed a little more spunk.

▼ Article continues below ▼

Jerry suggested we let Mr. Jason Parfait and the 504 Horns take a stab at some horn arrangements. This is something we had never tried before, and man, I’m glad we did. It really kicked the song into high gear. We were so excited that we even kept the sax solo at the end!