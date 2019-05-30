EXCLUSIVE ALBUM PREMIERE: “Changes” by WYO

We’ve been dropping some amazing behind-the-scenes clips on our YouTube channel and social media over the past few weeks, going in-depth with the cinematic rock band WYO as they recorded and prepped their sophomore LP, Changes, using Elixir Strings.

Today, we’re excited to present the world premiere stream of Changes, out tomorrow everywhere. So sit back, relax, give the album a listen and let us know what you think in the comments below.

<a href="http://performermag.bandcamp.com/album/changes">Changes by WYO</a>

WYO’s Scott McKay Gibson stringing up with Elixir coated acoustic strings