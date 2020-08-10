Winter NAMM 2021 Cancelled

- Home
This just in from NAMM:
Given the current realities of the COVID-19 pandemic and the health and safety of NAMM members as our first priority, it is now clear there is no path forward for an in-person event in California, and we have made the difficult decision to cancel The 2021 NAMM Show.
While we are disappointed that we will not be able to gather our NAMM family in-person this January, we are reimagining how to connect all facets of the industry while benefiting those most deeply impacted with the launch of Believe in Music: The global gathering to unify and support the people who bring music to the world.
We are grateful for the feedback and conversations we’ve had with hundreds of members across the globe. Your guidance and wisdom have helped shape our thinking in this most unique of times. We would like to thank our volunteer board of directors for their unwavering commitment to NAMM and charting the course while simultaneously dealing with the challenges of their own businesses.
If there’s one common vision, it’s that as a global community, we believe in music. We believe in the future of music and in the future of our industry, and in this moment, we will unite and support music-makers around the world.