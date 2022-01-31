Win KRK Gear PLUS Get Your Track on Vinyl

Get Featured on “The Sound of KRK” 7-inch Vinyl PLUS Win Awesome New Gear for Your Home Studio!

Performer is teaming up with KRK to give artists a killer opportunity to be included on a very special 7″ colored vinyl. Here’s the deal — we’ll be giving various KRK products away to winners over the next few months in a series of 4 rounds of giveaways.

***ROUND 2 SUBMISSIONS ARE NOW OPEN***

(KEEP SCROLLING FOR ENTRY FORM!)

The winning artists of each round will use their new gear to record new tracks (and some behind-the-scenes video) for potential inclusion on a 7″ colored record we’ll be pressing in 2022.

PRODUCTS FOR ROUND 2:

We’ll be giving away these two products above to the winner of ‘Round 2’, who’ll work with us to create a few video demos using the products, so their fellow artists and content creators can see how they work.

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE!

You didn’t think we forgot the vinyl, did you? We’re going to open up a public vote to choose 2 winning artists (from Rounds 1-4) to earn a slot on a limited edition KRK 7″ colored vinyl sampler we’re calling The Sound of KRK.

Cool, huh? For complete details on each product, please keep scrolling. And to enter now, just fill out the form below and click submit.

KRK CLASSIC 5 Studio Monitors

Featuring tried-and-true concepts from KRK’s 30 years of studio monitor innovation, the CLASSIC 5 monitors deliver clear, high-quality mixes. This active two-way studio monitor borrows its design from KRK’s famed ROKIT line. It features a Class A/B amplifier with a built-in automatic limiter and low-resonance enclosure for minimized distortion and colorization. Like its predecessor, a lightweight composite woofer creates clear midrange and tight bass, while the one-inch soft dome tweeter provides smooth and articulate highs up to 35 kHz. Additional high and low-frequency controls allow users to experience added versatility and accuracy in mixes that translate in any setting.

EPIPHONE PROPHECY GUITAR

The Epiphone Prophecy Collection features a modern take on classic Gibson blueprints, including the Les Paul, Flying V, SG, and Extura. The Prophecy Collection’s high-end standard specs allow players to set new benchmarks in speed, sound, and technique. Across the Prophecy Collection, each guitar features custom-voiced active Fishman Fluence® pickups that deliver three distinct tones―a warm vintage humbucker, a hot modern humbucker, and a shimmering optimized single-coil sound―all accessed by push/pull volume and tone pots. Attention-grabbing color finishes with specially designed inlays, 24 frets for reaching new octaves, fast-playing necks, and high-end appointments round out every guitar.