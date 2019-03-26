Home / Home Recording / Win an Auralex Acoustic Treatment Package for Your Studio

Win an Auralex Acoustic Treatment Package for Your Studio

By on March 26, 2019
‘Treat Yourself’ and level up your acoustic treatment game with Auralex.

That’s right, we’re hooking up one lucky studio with a killer package of acoustic treatment products from Auralex, taken from their MAX Kit lineup. We’ll be choosing one winner to get a complete lineup of products from Auralex, either the EditMAX Kit or the ProducerMAX Kit (winner’s choice – see full product list below), and will work with them to create a series of behind-the-scenes videos following their progress as they install the kit in their studio and demonstrate how it helps tame their sound.

Kits include:

  • absorption treatment
  • speaker isolation pads
  • bass traps
  • stands and more…
  • (see individual packages below for full details)

The winner will also be featured in an upcoming issue of Performer. Cool, huh!

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to “treat” yourself. Scroll down to learn more, enter TODAY and good luck!

Entrants must be from the Continental United States. One winner will be selected to receive the Auralex Max Kit package of their choice and we’ll announce the selected studio tester the second week of May 2019. DEADLINE to enter is April 30, 2019. Please note that we will not share, rent or sell your data. Good luck!

ABOUT AURALEX MAX KITS

Auralex MAX Kits™ help bridge the gap between Portable Treatment products and Full Room Treatment Systems. Perfect for any scenario where permanent treatment can’t be used or where a temporary acoustic barrier is necessary. Each Kit combines multiple stand-mounted Portable Treatment items with an ISO Series® item for instrument or monitor isolation to provide an adaptable acoustical treatment solution for all frequency ranges and nearly any space.

EditMAX KIT

Designed as an easily-configured baffling for recording and can also be quickly positioned to create an accurate monitoring environment for editing and mixing in spaces that mounted acoustical treatments are not desired.

4) ProMAX™ v2 Panels (with stands & 18” extensions)
1) DeskMAX (Pair, w/ round based floor stands instead of desk stands)  [2 total panels]
4) 24” Stand-Mounted LENRDs™ (includes 2 round based floor stands w/ 18” extensions)
1) MoPAD-XL™ (Pair)

ProducerMAX KIT

A versatile and easily-configured acoustical treatment solution for recording that can also be quickly positioned to create an accurate monitoring and mixing environment.

6) ProMAX™ v2  Panels (with stands & 18” extensions)
1) DeskMAX (Pair, w/ round based floor stands instead of desk stands) [2 total panels]
2) Studio6™ (w/round base stand and 18” extension)
1) ProPAD™* (Pair)

