Win a Simmons SD2000 Electronic Drum Set!

We’re looking for two drummers to demo these awesome new SD2000 electronic kits from Simmons (total value $1299). Got what it takes to take your drumming to the next level? Enter below…

Designed for tomorrow’s drummer, the new Simmons SD2000 Mesh-Head Electronic Drum Kit will change the way you play. And we’ve got two sets to give away, one each for two unique drummers who are willing to push the boundaries of the typical role drums play in the mix, and to add some new spice to their standard setup. We want to see creative ways YOU can use these kits on some new tracks. So experience with electronic drums, beat-production and music production is a plus.

The two winners will chronicle their behind-the-scenes usage of their new kits through video and social media, as they incorporate them into their studio (and hopefully live) sessions. They will also be featured on performermag.com and our social media throughout the promotion. Cool, huh!

Scroll down for more detailed info about the new drum sets, and good luck!

ABOUT THE SIMMONS SD2000 ELECTRONIC DRUM KIT

The Simmons SD2000 Mesh-Head Electronic Drum Kit is engineered as a sound design tool for today’s modern drummer, providing unprecedented creative control far beyond what traditional acoustic and electronic kits can offer. As an expressive musical instrument, it offers an unparalleled pallet of one-of-a-kind, signature sounds with incredible playability and on-the-fly control. The SD2000 delivers the cutting-edge looks, feel and sounds for the contemporary musician.

Featuring tension-able mesh SimHex® pads, a revolutionary Spherical Isolation Mounting System™ for wide drum placement options, a triple-zone snare and low-profile rubber drum rims, the SD2000 provides more playing and sound triggering options than ever before. With the Simmons Signature Sound Library that includes the most-sought after drum kits from past and present, and the ability to bring in external samples and sounds, musicians now have the ability to create their own pallets of sounds and loops like never before.