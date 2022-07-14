Win a Kramer Guitar, a Maestro Pedal, KRK Headphones PLUS Get Your Track on Vinyl

Get Featured on “The Sound of KRK” 7-inch

Performer is teaming up with KRK (and other Gibson Brands) to give artists a killer opportunity to be included on a very special 7″ colored vinyl. Here’s the deal — we’ve been giving various products away to winners over the past few months in a series of 4 rounds of giveaways. The 4th and Final round is now open for entries!

***ROUND 4 SUBMISSIONS ARE NOW OPEN BELOW***



The winning artists of each round will use their new gear to record new tracks (and some behind-the-scenes video) for potential inclusion on a 7″ colored record we’ll be pressing in 2022.

PRODUCTS FOR ROUND 4:

We’ll be giving away these three products above to the winner of ‘Round 4’, who’ll work with us to create behind-the-scenes video demos using the products so their fellow artists and content creators can see how they work in action.



You didn’t think we forgot the vinyl, did you? We’re going to open up a public vote to choose 2 winning artists (from Rounds 1-4) to earn a slot on a limited edition KRK 7″ colored vinyl sampler we’re calling The Sound of KRK.

Cool, huh? For complete details on each product, please keep scrolling. And to enter now, just fill out the form below and click submit.



KRK KNS 6402 headphones provide an accurate listening experience in a cost-effective and highly durable package that’s perfect for a variety of uses. The closed-back, circumaural (“around the ear”) design provides up to 26 dBA of isolation, which significantly reduces headphone “bleed” into the microphones when recording. Their excellent isolation performance also lets you focus on the music, without distraction from external sounds. With a maximum SPL of 122 dB, they’re capable of providing all the level you’ll ever need while remaining clear and detailed sounding, with very low distortion. KRK headphones are a reference you can trust. Their accurate frequency response, excellent stereo imaging, and consistent KRK voicing means that you can rely on them for the most critical listening applications. Their impact-resistant plastic construction makes them lightweight, yet durable, and with their field-replaceable parts, including the pads and cable, they are in it for the long haul. Since they’re so well-suited for a variety of uses, both in and out of the studio–tracking, editing, mixing, general listening–they’ll quickly become your favorite headphones! LEARN MORE HERE.

The Maestro Invader Distortion is a high-gain, all-analog modern distortion pedal with a heavy, aggressive, dominant sonic character and loads of rich harmonics. With the Maestro Invader Distortion, users can generate a wide range of distorted sounds. The 3-knob control layout gives users intuitive control over Gain (distortion amount), Tone, and output Level, with more than enough volume on tap to easily exceed unity gain when you want to. Users can also engage a built-in noise gate with the top panel toggle switch. An internal trim pot mounted on the circuit board inside the pedal allows the user to adjust the level of the noise gate’s Threshold. The true bypass footswitch triggers the LED lights in the bugles in the Maestro logo when it’s on, so you’ll always know when the effect is active.



The Kramer Nite-V is part of the new Kramer Modern Collection and is a great way for young shredders to discover a Kramer classic at a great price. Featuring the historic Kramer contoured “V” mahogany body with a Satin Black finish, a maple neck, and an ebony fingerboard, Equipped with Alnico 5 humbuckers, and a Floyd Rose® Licensed Tremolo with locking nut.

