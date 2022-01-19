Webinar alert: The do’s and don’ts of music marketing in 2022

Kick-off the year by building a solid strategy for your music or your label.

This upcoming webinar will show you how the experts do it, and how you can apply data insights for more effective work.

The music research and analytics platform Viberate will be hosting a free online panel with two music marketing veterans: Jay Gilbert, who created effective marketing plans for Nirvana, The Police, and Guns ‘N Roses, and Terry Tompkins, assistant music professor at Hofstra University who discovered Grammy-award-winning artist John Legend while working as an A&R at Columbia records.

“2021 was great for streaming and music sales, so we can start 2022 with some optimism,” says Gilbert. “Those who know how to effectively monitor data and trends will have a great advantage in their promotion. I’d urge both labels and artists to give data a go and start seeing results.”

Join the exclusive webinar online on Tuesday, January 25th at 12 PM EST / 6 PM CET. The session is free of charge but limited to 500 people.