WATCH: Mackie Thump “GO Big or Go Home” with DJ KT BOOMIN

We recently got our hands on the new Mackie Thump Sub GO portable, battery-powered subwoofer and sent it out for testing to DJ KT BOOMIN to see how it performs as part of a complete mobile DJ rig. If you’re on-the-go and need to set up a mobile sound system even without power (say, an outdoor gig), the Thump GO series provides killer, clean and loud sound without the need for AC outlets. We paired DJ KT with the ProFX10 GO battery-powered mixer and Thump GO top speakers to complete the entirely battery-powered package, and got to hear his final rundown and review after an easy outdoor setup.

