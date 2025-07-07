WATCH: Get to know the new RAT Sterling Vermin Distortion Pedal

Act Entertainment’s iconic Rat brand has unveiled the Sterling Vermin, a boutique distortion guitar pedal that blends heritage tone with modern refinement. With a new take on Rat’s unmistakable sound, Sterling Vermin delivers a new level of precision and versatility. We’ve enlisted the help of some killer young guitarists to give you a first look at the pedal, and to show off what it can do in the context of a full song mix.

Up first is the ultra-talented Kal the Guitar Hero, guitarist for The Color 8, to show off the Sterling Vermin in his studio, give a taste of how it sounds, and explore some of the key features it has to offer.

Up next is Boston-based (and recent Berklee grad) shredder Emmy Barone, who gives her thoughts on the new Rat Sterling Vermin pedal and treats us to a killer, exclusive cover with the new stompbox.

And finally, up last is UK-based fretboard ace Cameron Cooper, who takes a first-look at the new Rat Sterling Vermin pedal. Follow Cameron online at https://www.instagram.com/guitarmancam/ and scroll down for his Part 2 video below as he graces us with a full song play-through using the Rat Sterling Vermin on all the guitar parts.

Get the full scoop on the exciting new pedal at https://actentertainment.com/news/act-entertainment-launches-sterling-vermin-pedal/