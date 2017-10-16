WAMCon Boston 2017: Women’s Audio Mission’s First Conference for Women in Audio

Women’s Audio Mission (WAM), a San Francisco-based nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of women in music production and the recording arts is presenting the first conference for women in the recording arts in Boston, MA on November 3-4, hosted and sponsored by iZotope and PRX Podcast Garage.

WAMCon is an interactive recording arts conference for women with immersive workshops and panels with award-winning women producers and engineers in the music and podcast industries. Women’s Audio Mission trains over 1,500 women and girls a year in the recording arts to address the critical lack of women in the audio industry (less than 5%), and will be bringing their award-winning curriculum to Boston for WAMCon.

The conference begins with The Future of Podcasting Panel and Mixer on Friday, November 3rd from 6:00PM – 9:00PM at PRX Podcast Garage, featuring women podcasting pros Chiquita Paschal (Gimlet Media), Cynthia Graber (GastroPod), Amory Sivertson (WBUR) and moderator Kerri Hoffman (CEO of PRX), followed by a networking reception.

The Recording Arts Conference on Saturday, November 4th from 10:00AM – 8:00PM at iZotope Headquarters features a full day of interactive recording sessions with indie band Lady Pills in the studio, from tracking through mixing and mastering, as well as beats production. The intensive workshops are led by award-winning women producers and engineers, including Susan Rogers (Prince), Leanne Ungar (Laurie Anderson, Leonard Cohen), Sarah Register (Lee Scratch Perry, The Shins), Maria Rice (Peerless Mastering), Laura Escudé (Alluxe) and Erin Barra (Berklee/Ableton). The event includes lunch and is followed by a networking reception.

“We’re excited to bring WAM’s training programs and an incredibly talented group of veteran women engineers and producers to Boston,” says WAM Executive Director, Terri Winston. “We’re so grateful to iZotope and PRX Podcast Garage for hosting WAMCon. This is the first conference for women in audio and the beginning of bringing WAM to other parts of the country. We’re looking forward to connecting with our East Coast members in person.”

The conference is open to women (transgender and cisgender) and non-binary and gender non-conforming individuals. More information here: http://wam.rocks/wamcon2017.