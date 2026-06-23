VOTE NOW for your “Sennheiser e 835 Virtual Tour Across America” Favorite Artist

Along with our partners at Sennheiser, we recently hooked up 10 dynamic artists from across the U.S. with brand-new Sennheiser e 835 microphones and HD 200 PRO headphones. Each act then filmed an EXCLUSIVE live performance using the gear to showcase one of their original songs.
Now YOU can have your voice heard by casting your vote below for your favorite of the ten, with the top-vote getter winning a HUGE prize pack valued at over $5000 USD and ultimate bragging rights as the favorite act from the ‘tour.’ Prizes include Neumann MT 48 USB-C Interface ($1750), Neumann KH 80 Pair of Monitors ($1200), Sennheiser MK 4 Microphone ($399), Sennheiser HD 490 Pro Headphones ($399), Sennheiser EW-D system with EW-D 835 S handheld wireless Mic ($799) and EW-D CI1 Wireless Guitar System($679).
KEEP SCROLLING TO WATCH THE VIDEOS AND CAST YOUR VOTE BELOW!
Aaron Kellim
Amanda Ayala
Annie Elise
The Band Solstice
Dakota
Jenn Bostic
Jordan Houghton
Loveless
Matthew Phillips
Secret Menu
Voting ends 11:59pm Eastern time, July 9 2026. The artist with the most votes at the close of the voting period will win the prize package listed above, courtesy of contest sponsors. Only one vote per person, per day will be counted.