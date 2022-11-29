VOTE NOW for “The Sound of KRK” VINYL FINALISTS

The choice is YOURS! After an exhaustive nationwide search, we found 4 amazing artists from all over the States to participate in a project we’re calling “The Sound of KRK” — we sent each artist new KRK gear to record brand-new tracks with, and each one put together a behind-the-scenes video series documenting their time with the products.

Now it’s time for YOUR VOICE to be heard. LEARN MORE about each of the 4 artists, WATCH their video playlists and VOTE BELOW for your favorite –the top 2 vote getters will each earn a slot on our upcoming 7″ vinyl sampler, presented by KRK.

VOTE BELOW, AND KEEP SCROLLING TO MEET THE ARTISTS

SATELLITE CITI

Satellite Citi is a killer duo from LA who melt faces and rock every stage they see. Watch their video series as we go behind the scenes with KRK studio monitors, a new Kramer Nite-V guitar and a Maestro Invader pedal.

TRISHES

TRISHES is a multi-threat — musicians, spoken word artist, creative visionary. We paired her with a set of new studio monitors to help her better monitor her mixes and tracking sessions as she continues to produce amazing new music in her home studio.

Effswell (SWAGG Midwest)

Joseph Cross, aka Effswell, is the lead singer and front man for the ultra-energetic band Swagg Midwest. If your booty is on the floor for one of their shows and it’s NOT shaken’, get someone to check your pulse. You’re probably dead.

Yamin Semali

Yamin hails from the ATL, and we paired him up with a new pair of KRK monitors and headphones to perfect his beats and mixes. Watch the series below as we filmed some behind the scenes content in his studio to go through their unboxing, set up and tracking processes for some new tracks.