VIDEO SERIES: Unlock the portable power of the Electro-Voice EVERSE 12 PA System

We’re excited to present a brand-new video series, featuring an entire overview of the new Electro-Voice EVERSE 12 battery-powered PA speaker with the amazingly talented Aaron Kellim. In episode 1 we cover the initial unboxing and features overview, and in later vids (see below) we truly test out the batter-powered nature of the EVERSE 12 by taking it outside with NO POWER and NO MIXER to see how it truly performs live, unplugged (so to speak!)

In episode 2, we go for a deep dive on the features and setup, plus practical applications with Aaron.

Episode 3 takes us into the studio for an intimate liver performance using the EVERSE 12 on one of Kellim’s original songs.

And finally, we wrap things up by taking the battery-powered PA outside for the ultimate test — no power, no mixer, just the PA in its natural element, shining on a stunning rendition of another of Kellim’s originals (featuring a very special guest vocalist!).

EVERSE 12 sets itself apart with professional-grade specifications at an appealing price. With a maximum SPL of 126 dB, deep low-frequency response (45 Hz) and wide coverage (100º x 60º), it delivers truly impressive performance. Perfect for DJs, musicians, rentals and events, it’s a portable powerhouse suitable for various scenarios, offering signature clarity with serious output capability. The custom Li-ion battery provides 12+ hours at 100 dB or 6+ hours at max output. Weatherized design, a high-output titanium-diaphragm compression driver, true wireless stereo and QuickSmart Mobile app control all add up to ensure EVERSE 12 excels indoors and outdoors.

Learn more about the weatherized, portable EVERSE 12 at https://products.electrovoice.com/na/en/everse-12/

And be sure to follow Aaron online at https://www.aaronkellim.com