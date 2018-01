Get to know NICK RAY in this intro video, and follow along in the weeks ahead as he’ll be recording an exclusive track for us to premiere with some great new Mackie gear we hooked him up with. Can’t wait to hear what he comes up with, and how the Mackie Onyx Artist 1•2 USB Interface, Big Knob Studio and MR824 monitors fit into his workflow. Enjoy!

Like this? Share this! Facebook Twitter Tumblr Pinterest