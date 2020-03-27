Sharing some news from our friends at Sennheiser:

Tune in to Sennheiser’s #DontStopTheMusic series to experience fantastic live performances! Broadcast live via IGTV, artists Raul Rodriguez, Jay Style, The Talbott Brothers, St. Panther, DJ Fly, Citizen (Mat Kerekes), Bob Sinclar and Third Eye Blind will turn your home into a concert stage.

Live concert streams from Saturday, March 28 to Tuesday, March 31

Please note that some countries change to daylight saving time this weekend – make sure to follow @Sennheiser on Instagram and switch on notifications in IGTV to receive alerts. This is also helpful as dates and artists may be subject to change at short notice.

Raul Rodriguez (@ ):Friday, March 27, 18:00 UTC (which is 14:00 New York time (EDT) and 19:00 Berlin time (CET), see below (@ raulrodriguezmusic ):Friday, March 27, 18:00 UTC (which is 14:00 New York time (EDT) and 19:00 Berlin time (CET), see below

Jay Style (@ Saturday, March 28, 15:00 UTC (11:00 New York time, 16:00 Berlin time) (@ jaystylemusic ):Saturday, March 28, 15:00 UTC (11:00 New York time, 16:00 Berlin time)

The Talbott Brothers (@ Saturday, March 28, 20:00 UTC (16:00 New York time, 21:00 Berlin time) (@ talbottbrothers ):Saturday, March 28, 20:00 UTC (16:00 New York time, 21:00 Berlin time)

St. Panther (@ (@ stpanther ):Sunday, March 29 at 19:00 UTC (15:00 New York time, 21:00 Berlin time)

DJ Fly (@ (@ djfly ):Sunday, March 29 at 15:00 UTC (11:00 New York time, 17:00 Berlin time)

Citizen – Mat Kerekes (@ (@ matkerekes ):Monday, March 30 at 19:00 UTC (15:00 New York time, 21:00 Berlin time)

Bob Sinclar (@ (@ bobsinclar ):Monday, March 30 at 12:00 UTC (8:00 New York time, 14:00 Berlin time)

Third Eye Blind (@ Tuesday, March 31 at 20:00 UTC (16:00 New York time, 22:00 Berlin time) (@ thirdeyeblind ):Tuesday, March 31 at 20:00 UTC (16:00 New York time, 22:00 Berlin time)

More music

Please also check out http://www.sennheiser.com/ anniversary for the next livestream dates. There’s also a great selection of music videos to watch and listen to, ranging from immersive jazz club recordings, to living room electro sets, to live takes from recording studios. Just put on your headphones (or turn up the speakers) and immerse yourself in the music!

It’s free but why not donate to fight the coronavirus?

At Sennheiser, we’re delighted to be working with these fantastic artists to help spread positivity by putting on exclusive concerts. They’re totally free, but if you do want to say thank you, do consider supporting the WHO in its fight against the coronavirus:

https://www.who.int/ emergencies/diseases/novel- coronavirus-2019/donate