Touring Bands Wanted for Free Gator Cases

By on October 4, 2019
We’re seeking current, live performing bands and guitarists to demo some new products from Gator Cases on the road. MUST HAVE upcoming dates in the latter half of October through November and possibly into December. MUST be able to shoot cool, behind-the-scenes video for our YouTube and social media.

QUALITIES WE’RE LOOKING FOR

  • Someone we can trust to meet deadlines & communicate effectively!
  • Someone who has the equipment (and know-how) to put together great video for social media.
  • Someone with a sizeable social media following, who knows how to engage an audience.
  • Someone with upcoming live dates in Oct/Nov and/or Dec.

Got what it takes?

We want to hear from you TODAY! Submit your info below, and we’ll be in touch if we feel there’s a match. Thanks!

