Top 5 Insurance Myths for Musicians BUSTED!

There are a lot of types of insurance out there, and probably just as many myths and misconceptions to go along with them. Now while we won’t be covering topics related to automobiles, homeowner’s and renter’s, or other types of insurance you probably want to investigate on your own, we will be talking specifically about liability insurance when it comes to live, performing musicians.

So, what we decided to do was take a cue from our friends Adam and Jamie and bust some of the more popular myths associated with musicians’ insurance, with a little help from our friends at K&K insurance. They make it easy for live performers and entertainers to get online quotes started quickly, find the resources they need to get answers to the most common questions, and get in touch with real live people to finalize the process and handle any claims that might arise now or in the future.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at five of the more pervasive myths that a lot of musicians still believe, and smash them to smithereens with some real facts on liability insurance and why it matters to you, no matter what size act you are.

MYTH #1: “I’m too small an act to need liability insurance.”

We spoke with K&K Insurance reps to get their take on common myths they hear all the time, and this was at the top of the list. The logic hole here is so large you could probably drive a truck through it, just like saying a company is too big to fail. Anyone with little siblings can tell you it’s not the size of the person that matters; it’s the amount of damage and pain they are able to inflict. The size of your act has very little to do with damages that can occur due to your actions, neglect or irresponsibility. The fact is that one petite singer/songwriter can cause damage just as easily as a rambunctious group of out-of-control metalheads. Appearances can be deceiving to say the least.

Liability insurance really covers the actions that occur, not the size of the one responsible. To quote our K&K friends, “A tipped‑over speaker, a guest tripping on your cable, or damage to a venue’s floor can easily involve thousands of dollars, even at a tiny bar gig. A local act playing once a month can face the same type of incident as a national touring artist; the difference is that small bands are usually less able to absorb an unexpected bill or lawsuit.”

And there is the rub, the size of your band might actually make a difference on whether you pursue liability insurance because the big boys are probably covered out the wazoo with all the layers of management looking out for them, while local independent performers may neglect to carry a policy that would protect them in case anything goes wrong. Who’s gonna look out for YOU better than YOU?

So, in fact, the smaller the act, even solo or duo, might dictate the more pressing need for liability coverage. We think you get the point: size doesn’t matter, so please look into a policy before you hit the road this summer. On to myth numero dos…

Myth #2: “The venue’s insurance covers me in case of problems.”

Oh boy, if there was ever a recipe asking for trouble, it’s a relying on other people to carry the burden when something goes wrong that you might be associated with. Let’s put it simply, you should be responsible for your own liability coverage so that you’re not caught cold when the unfortunate happens. Assuming that someone else is shouldering the burden is never an assumption you want to make, especially when it comes to people’s safety or damage to a venue’s property. Be smart and make sure you are actually covered in the event that the unthinkable occurs out in the wild frontier of touring or live stage productions.

Put bluntly, the venue is looking out for themselves, not you and your band. So yeah, they might have coverage that protects THEM, but what happens if an attendee is injured while you’re on stage and goes after YOU? Worse, what happens if the venue’s policy pays up and then they want to hold YOU responsible to make good on their payout? Do you really want that headache looming over you when you can potentially avoid it or mitigate it?

There is a reason that venues will often require performers to carry a liability policy, because they want to protect themselves and make sure that you’re protected as well so that they aren’t responsible for financial damages that you potentially caused. Look, everybody is looking out for number one and venues are no different. Why should you be?

Myth #3: “My existing homeowner’s policy is good enough.”

Yeah…no. We are going to go ahead and shut this one down before you say another word. Your homeowner’s policy, or your renter’s policy, covers exactly what it says in the title. You’re home and its contents, or the apartment you rent and its structure and your belongings. When you are out on stage or on tour or doing anything under the umbrella of a business operation, anything you are liable for has nothing at all to do with your homeowners’ policy: that’s PERSONAL. Just like it has nothing to do with your car insurance or boat insurance.

We do hear this one quite a bit, and to be honest it’s a bit baffling. So just try to remember that the liability insurance that would cover you in case someone is injured or property is damaged needs a specific policy OUTISDE of your home insurance.

The legal department at K&K puts it best (and succinctly) when they say: “A dedicated liability policy for performers is built specifically for that kind of exposure and follows you to different venues and events…Most personal policies exclude business or professional activities.”

We’d hate to see you hit the road under the false impression that you’re covered only to find out when it matters most that your renter’s policy won’t help you out of damages incurred during one of your professional activities (like a paying gig).

Myth #4: “We don’t play dangerous gigs so there’s really no need for us to worry about insurance.”

Sure, corporate gigs and weddings are typically nice, safe places to perform without a rambunctious crowd, and the likelihood of damages may be anecdotally less than say a bar gig or a club show with an agitated audience. But that doesn’t mean that things still can’t happen out there. I mean, how many times have we seen one too many drunk uncles go overboard at a wedding or even an executive VP have a few too many martinis at a corporate function? Things can escalate just about anywhere, no matter how “safe” you think the environment or gig is. Just because you are booking what you assume but to be easy jobs, what have we always heard about “assumptions?” I’ll spare the ribald answer, but you get the drift…

So-called safe gigs still have heavy equipment, cables, and expensive gear lying about and being used freely. Mix that with a bunch of guests who are virtual strangers to you, and you can see that there is still a risk that something can go wrong. Also, they can often take place in pretty nice and swank locations, where the damages might cost a lot more than your typical corner bar. So yes, we hope your wedding gigs and corporate events are smooth sailing, but all it takes is one misstep over at mislaid microphone cable and you are in just as much hot water as you would’ve been in any other location.

“Easy” gigs are still a recipe for risk, remember that.

Myth #5: “Liability insurance is too expensive for us.”

And here we have one of the biggest myths of all, that insurance is simply too expensive and not worth the cost. Well, what is going to be more expensive? A simple policy that covers you in case you damage something or inflict injury upon someone at one of your gigs, or the actual financial damages you might be pursued for in case someone ends up in the hospital or a venue wants to take you for all you’re worth to cover damages to the floor, stage, or even the structure of their building? Think about it for a minute, and I think you’ll come to the same conclusion we have. No matter the size of your band (see myth #1 above) it can be far more expensive in the long run not to have a policy when you hit the stage.

To drive the point home even further, K&K clarifies that “for many musicians, coverage costs less than the gear on a single pedalboard. Depending on the provider and limits, performer liability policies can often be surprisingly affordable, especially compared to the potential cost of a single claim…and it can be the difference between a minor headache and a financial crisis if something goes wrong.”

IN CONCLUSION

If you held any of these beliefs, don’t feel bad. Like we said, they are some of the most pervasive myths circulating amongst performing musicians today. We just hope this quick overview has shined some light on the subject and made you rethink why you might want a liability policy, and just how important and affordable it can be no matter what size act you are and what types of gigs you’re playing. If you do want to get started, just keep reading…

IT’S NEVER BEEN EASIER SO THERE’S NO EXCUSE

With the world of online ordering, we’ve become accustomed to clicking the “buy now” button and having our items arrive the next day. Now, while insurance may be a bit more involved than ordering a book off Amazon, you can still begin the application process from the comfort of home, before anyone loads up the tout van.

It’s never been more convenient to shop for an insurance policy, and with the summer touring/festival season and fall 2026 bookings just around the corner, what are you waiting for?

Rest assured, there are experts to help you through the process and alleviate that stress, so talk to an agent today about your needs or get started applying online at https://www.kandkinsurance.com/programs/event-insurance/bands-and-performing-groups-insurance for bands and https://www.kandkinsurance.com/programs/event-insurance/performer-insurance for solo musicians and performers.