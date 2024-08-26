The VOCAL CHAIN ISSUE is out now!

Performer Magazine is psyched to bring you our special VOCAL CHAIN issue celebrating all aspects of the recording signal path from the mic all the way to your final mastered tracks. Brought to you by our amazing title sponsors Focusrite.

We’ve been working hard on this one for a while, and it even has a companion mixtape dropping later this week featuring some of our favorite EXCLUSIVE acoustic tracks we’ve recorded over the past few months. The Vocal Chain issue contains tons of tips for home recording artists on getting the best sound possible from your vocal chain, starting with the mic all the way to preamps, outboard fx and compression. PLUS don’t miss our cover story on the amazing vocalist Alisa Amador, all presented by this issue’s title sponsor: Focusrite.

In addition, we’ll be posting behind-the-scenes videos featuring the brand-new Focusrite Scarlett 4th Gen interfaces in action with our friends Bella Moulden and Amanda Ayala on our YouTube and Instagram channels.

Read the issue in print, find it at this link or open the interactive digital version below.