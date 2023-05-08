The SYNTH ISSUE is out now!

Performer Magazine is psyched to bring you our special SYNTH ISSUE, bought to you by our premier sponsor, DONNER.

We’ve been working hard on this one for a while, and it even has a companion mixtape dropping later this month featuring some of today’s coolest artists recording killer new tracks featuring some truly awesome new synths and MIDI controllers.

INSIDE you’ll find tips pro tips on subtractive synthesis, keeping vintage synths in tip-top shape, wavetable synthesis, the polyphonic vs. paraphonic debate, our top picks for coolest synths and much, much more!

Read the issue in print, find it at this link or open the interactive digital version below.

SPECIAL THANKS also goes out to our other AMAZING sponsors for the issue: