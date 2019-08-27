Home / Industry News / The New August/September Issue is Out Now!

The New August/September Issue is Out Now!

By on August 27, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest

Performer Magazine releases its latest issue, featuring a cover story on TYCHO.

INSIDE you’ll find info on sync placements, band insurance, pedalboard setup tips and much more…

▼ Article continues below ▼

Read the issue in print, find it at this link or open the interactive digital version below.

Like this? Share this!
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *