Home / Industry News / The New April/May Issue is Out Now!

The New April/May Issue is Out Now!

By on April 25, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest

Performer Magazine releases its latest issue, featuring a cover story on pronoun.

INSIDE you’ll find info on Brexit for touring artists, SCOTUS’ latest copyright rulings, tons of gear reviews, how to create custom samples and much more…

Read the issue in print, find it at this link or open the interactive digital version below.

Like this? Share this!
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *