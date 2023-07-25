The MOBILE ISSUE is out now!

Performer Magazine is psyched to bring you our special MOBILE ISSUE celebrating how today’s content creators work on-the-go, bought to you by our premier sponsor, KRK.

We’ve been working hard on this one for a while, and it even has a companion mixtape dropping later this month featuring some of today’s coolest artists recording killer new tracks featuring some truly awesome new gear from our sponsors. In addition, we’ll be posting exclusive behind-the-scenes videos featuring our participating artists on our YouTube and Instagram channels.

PLUS — stick around for a special episode of our podcast to drop, as well, featuring an exclusive interview with Gibson’s Craig Hockenberry as we discuss what goes into making KRK studio monitors from the ground up.

Read the issue in print, find it at this link or open the interactive digital version below.