The June/July Issue is Out Now!

By on June 27, 2022
Performer Magazine releases its latest issue, featuring a cover story on MIA ASANO.

INSIDE you’ll find our feature interview with Mia Asano as well as features on Travis Shallow, Tom Anello, Love You Later and much, much more. Read the issue in print, find it at this link or open the interactive digital version below.

