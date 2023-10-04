The HOME RECORDING ISSUE is out now!

Performer Magazine is psyched to bring you our special HOME RECORDING ISSUE celebrating how today’s musicians create magic in their own spaces and the gear that inspires them, bought to you by our premier title sponsor, Focusrite.

We’ve been working hard on this one for a while, and it even has a companion mixtape dropping later this month featuring some of today’s coolest artists recording killer new tracks featuring some truly awesome new gear from our sponsors. In addition, we’ll be posting exclusive behind-the-scenes videos featuring our participating artists on our YouTube and Instagram channels.

PLUS — stick around for a special episode of our podcast to drop, as well, featuring an exclusive interview with legendary producer/engineer and studio owner Allen Sides (Ocean Way Audio)

Read the issue in print, find it at this link or open the interactive digital version below.