The August/September Issue Is Out Now!

- Home
- Band Management
- Home Recording
- Live Sound
- Best Instruments
- New Music & Video
INSIDE you’ll find our feature interview with the blues-roots band GA-20 as well as features on Jenn Bostic, Baxter Hall, The Beths and much, much more. Read the issue in print, find it at this link or open the interactive digital version below.
Learn new skills & career-boosting tips from the pros Just wanted to share some exciting news from our friends at the ASCAP Experience: “Shake off the lazy days of...
Audio-Technica Launches AT2020USB-X Cardioid Condenser Microphone
Love You Later On Navigating TikTok and Creating a Visual Sound
Travis Shallow: Building a Real-World Connection Through Digital Barriers
Learn new skills & career-boosting tips from the pros Just wanted to share some exciting news from our friends at the ASCAP Experience: “Shake off the lazy days of...
Audio-Technica Launches AT2020USB-X Cardioid Condenser Microphone
Love You Later On Navigating TikTok and Creating a Visual Sound
Travis Shallow: Building a Real-World Connection Through Digital Barriers
Audio-Technica Launches AT2020USB-X Cardioid Condenser Microphone
Copyright © Performer Publications, Inc.