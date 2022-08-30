Home / Industry News / The August/September Issue Is Out Now!

The August/September Issue Is Out Now!

By on August 30, 2022
Performer Magazine releases its latest issue, featuring a cover story on GA-20.

INSIDE you’ll find our feature interview with the blues-roots band GA-20 as well as features on Jenn Bostic, Baxter Hall, The Beths and much, much more. Read the issue in print, find it at this link or open the interactive digital version below.

