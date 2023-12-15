The ACOUSTIC ISSUE is out now!

- Home
We’ve been working hard on this one for a while, and it even has a companion mixtape dropping later this month featuring some of our favorite EXCLUSIVE acoustic tracks we’ve recorded over the past few months. In addition, we’ll be posting behind-the-scenes videos featuring the berand-new Austrian Audio MiCreatoer Studio in action with our friend Aaron Kellim on our YouTube and Instagram channels.
PLUS — stick around for a special episode of our podcast to drop, as well, featuring an exclusive interview with our amazing cover artist, the Spanish guitarist and singer/songwriter Lau Noah.▼ Article continues below ▼
Read the issue in print, find it at this link or open the interactive digital version below.