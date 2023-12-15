The ACOUSTIC ISSUE is out now!

Performer Magazine is psyched to bring you our special ACOUSTIC ISSUE celebrating all things acoustic from gear to setup to recording and live performance tips.

We’ve been working hard on this one for a while, and it even has a companion mixtape dropping later this month featuring some of our favorite EXCLUSIVE acoustic tracks we’ve recorded over the past few months. In addition, we’ll be posting behind-the-scenes videos featuring the berand-new Austrian Audio MiCreatoer Studio in action with our friend Aaron Kellim on our YouTube and Instagram channels.

PLUS — stick around for a special episode of our podcast to drop, as well, featuring an exclusive interview with our amazing cover artist, the Spanish guitarist and singer/songwriter Lau Noah.

▼ Article continues below ▼

Read the issue in print, find it at this link or open the interactive digital version below.