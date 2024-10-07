Take the Guesswork out of Shopping For the Right Insurance Policy

WHY PLAY GUESSING GAMES?

Sure, as fans we expect you to be an expert at your instrument when you’re up on stage, but realistically no one expects musicians to be experts when it comes to selecting insurance policies that cover them in case of misfortunes while out on the road. Luckily, the true experts out there have got your back, so you don’t have to play guessing games when it comes to choosing the right level of coverage for your band.

In fact, with the ability to review, compare and even initiate policy options online, it’s never been easier to get your act the proper liability insurance coverage – bottom line, there are no more excuses for putting off this important decision!

HOW TO GET STARTED SHOPPING FOR INSURANCE

The first step is to review the websites for insurance providers that specialize in entertainer and/or live performer insurance, as they’re going to have the most extensive knowledge and experience when it comes to the specifics that come along with live performing artists, and all the nuances that can arise from covering such acts.

photo by charlieh0tel, used under a Creative Commons 2.0 license

CHOOSING THE RIGHT OPTIONS FOR YOUR NEEDS

Typically, you’re going to be choosing general liability options that cover you in the unfortunate event that someone or something (i.e. property) has been injured, damaged or otherwise harmed due to your actions (whether intentional or not). Some quick basics that this would include:

Bodily Injury and Property Damage

Products and Completed Operations

Damage to Premises Rented to You

Medical Expense (other than participants)

Bodily Injury to Participants Liability

Medical Payments for Participants

Another option you’ll need to consider up front is whether this is just a policy to cover you as a solo artist or if you’ll be applying for a band/group. If you’re headed out on the road for live gigs doing the solo thing, but may bring a few accompanists along the way, we’d recommend you look into the full group options when filling out and submitting any online applications – you don’t want to find out too late that something a temporary musical pal is responsible for is not covered because you only chose a liability policy for yourself at that particular show date.

Again, the reps at K&K or whichever provider you ultimately go with can help guide you towards the most appropriate policy coverage for your upcoming needs. Even needs that you may not have anticipated yet!

TALK TO A REAL PERSON!

We’ve harped on it already, but even though getting the ball rolling online is quick and simple, we totally understand the process might still raise some questions you don’t have the answers to, or it may feel overwhelming at times. Not to worry, we’ll keep repeating the mantra that there are people there to help! In fact, their job is to guide you to the right coverage, so don’t feel like your questions are silly or not worth asking. There are no stupid questions, and the ones you ask now might just save you some headaches down the line…

WHY PLANNING AHEAD MATTERS

Look, no one wants to think about accidents occurring when you’re supposed to be out on stage having the time of your life. But this is the real world, and things don’t always go according to plan. So instead of “figuring it out” and suffering the consequences when untimely problems happen, stay ahead of the game and go out on stage with the full knowledge that you’re covered in case of accidents.

There’s no reason to add undue stress to what can be an already-stressful situation for artists: touring across unfamiliar lands, in unfamiliar towns and venues, and dealing with lots of unfamiliar (and unpredictable) people along the way.

IT’S NEVER BEEN EASIER — SO THERE’S NO EXCUSE

With the world of online ordering, we’ve become accustomed to clicking the “buy now” button and having our items arrive the next day. Now, while insurance may be a bit more involved than ordering a book off Amazon, you can still begin the application process from the comfort of home, before anyone loads up the tour van.

It’s never been more convenient to shop for an insurance policy, and with the fall touring season and 2025 bookings just over the horizon, what are you still waiting for?

SPECIAL BONUS!

