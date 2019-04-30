Home / Industry News / Take the Avid Link Studio Challenge

Take the Avid Link Studio Challenge

By on April 30, 2019
Performer Magazine and AVID are seeking creative artists, songwriters and producers to demonstrate the amazing collaborative capabilities of Avid Link.

That’s right, we’re looking for two current, creative musicians to work together on a new track using the community-based collaborative tools in Avid Link – the latest app from the makers of Pro Tools.

While being a Pro Tools user is not necessary to take advantage of the Avid Link platform (other DAW users can access Avid Link, as well), we will be hooking up the selected artists with the latest version of Pro Tools for their home studios, along with the plug-ins they need to spark their creative juices and a stipend for their participation.

Along the way, they will share their experiences through social media, audio/video updates and a final feature in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh!

So if you’re interested in taking Avid Link for a spin, and working collaboratively with a fellow artist on a fresh track, enter your info below.

SCROLL DOWN TO LEARN MORE ABOUT AVID LINK, AND TO DOWNLOAD NOW.

ENTER NOW

DEADLINE is May 31, 2019. Entrants must be from the Continental United States. We will announce the winner(s) the first week of June 2019.
Your Name:*
Artist/Band Name:
E-mail:*
Link to your website or YouTube channel*
Genre: *
How would you best describe yourself?*
What is your current recording process and workflow?*
Can you work collaboratively with another artist to create an original track, and shoot behind-the-scenes video?*

* Indicates required fields

WHAT IS AVID LINK?

Avid Link is a free app for anyone looking to find, connect, and collaborate with other creatives, promote your work and get discovered, and purchase and manage products—all in one interface.

  • Message your connections and receive notifications wherever you go
  • Hang out in the Lounges to contribute to a variety of discussions and interests
  • Easily invite, discuss, and manage all Pro Tools Projects and collaborations
  • Get the tools you need to expand your creative capabilities in the Marketplace
  • Get the latest product and industry news, customer stories, blogs, tips, and more

For more info, visit https://www.avid.com/products/avid-link

Download for Mac Button
Download for Windows Button
DownloadontheAppStoreBadgesvg
google-play-badge
