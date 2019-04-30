Take the Avid Link Studio Challenge

- Home
That’s right, we’re looking for two current, creative musicians to work together on a new track using the community-based collaborative tools in Avid Link – the latest app from the makers of Pro Tools.
While being a Pro Tools user is not necessary to take advantage of the Avid Link platform (other DAW users can access Avid Link, as well), we will be hooking up the selected artists with the latest version of Pro Tools for their home studios, along with the plug-ins they need to spark their creative juices and a stipend for their participation.
Along the way, they will share their experiences through social media, audio/video updates and a final feature in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh!
So if you’re interested in taking Avid Link for a spin, and working collaboratively with a fellow artist on a fresh track, enter your info below.
Avid Link is a free app for anyone looking to find, connect, and collaborate with other creatives, promote your work and get discovered, and purchase and manage products—all in one interface.