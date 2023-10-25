Stream the Companion Home Recording Issue Mixtape

- Home
- Band Management
- Home Recording
- Live Sound
- Best Instruments
- New Music
This mixtape is the special companion to our recent HOME RECORDING ISSUE (out now in print and online), which you can read in its entirety for FREE at https://performermag.com/music-news/the-home-recording-issue-is-out-now
Special thanks to our premier sponsor Focusrite, for making this all possible. Please check out the entire Focusrite lineup including the new 4th Gen Scarlet interfaces at www.focusrite.com to learn more.▼ Article continues below ▼
We also want to thank our other generous participating partners and sponsors for donating their products to the artists on this mixtape so they could record brand-new tracks with them, especially for us:
Blackstar Amplification: https://blackstaramps.com/stjames/
Auto-Tune: https://www.antarestech.com/products/subscriptions/unlimited
IK Multimedia: www.ikmultimedia.com
Apogee: https://apogeedigital.com/products/duet
Telefunken: https://www.telefunken-elektroakustik.com/product/tf11/
Kal The Guitar Hero: www.instagram.com/kal.the.guitar.hero
Devon Michael: https://www.instagram.com/devonsounds
Aaron Kellim: https://www.instagram.com/aaronkellim
Afton Wolfe: https://www.instagram.com/aftonwolfe/
Keturah Allgood: https://www.instagram.com/keturah_allgood_official_
cover image used under a Creative Commons 2.0 license.