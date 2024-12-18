Stream Performer’s ‘Class of 2024’ Mixtape NOW

It’s that time of year, time for Performer’s annual end-of-year mixtape celebration!

As always, we thought, “What if we showed off the gear we were digging this year in the best way possible, by making some new music with all of it?”

So, we enlisted the help of a killer crew of musicians, paired them with sick new studio monitors and headphones from our generous sponsors at ADAM Audio, next-gen Scarlett USB audio interfaces from Focusrite and the Bass Station II synth from the good folks at Novation, and had them each contribute a track to our annual sampler (plus additional bonus tracks from some special friends!)

<a href="https://performermag.bandcamp.com/album/class-of-2024-mixtape">Class of 2024 Mixtape by Performer Magazine</a>

WATCH these incredible musicians on our Instagram channel as each drops an EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes video demonstrating how they used the gear on their exclusive tracks.

In this special digital version of our annual mixtape (yes, keep an eye out for the physical cassette release coming soon), we are treated to great songs from a variety of awesome acts.

As mentioned, a FREE limited edition, physical cassette release will be available through the artists’ channels, on our social media pages as well as in person at NAMM 2025 (come say hi and score a FREE tape if you’re attending!)

MORE INFO ON THE FEATURED GEAR AT THE LINKS BELOW:



www.adam-audio.com/en/t-series/t7v/

www.adam-audio.com/en/headphones/h200/

focusrite.com/scarlett

us.novationmusic.com/products/bass-station-ii

And of course, mucho thanks to all the artists on the mixtape, including:



www.hannahconnolly.com

www.jacobjohnsontunes.com

www.instagram.com/lskoda/

Again, a limited number of physical cassettes will be distributed by Performer, the mixtape’s sponsors listed above and through the artists’ social channels — so stay tuned to snag a copy!

Cover photo by IVVIVVI is licensed under CC BY 2.0