Soundtoys Releases New SuperPlate Reverb Plug-in

At the core of SuperPlate are meticulous models of the EMT 140, EMT 240, Audicon, EcoPlate III, and Stocktronics RX4000 plate reverb units. SuperPlate includes three different flavors of analog coloration – Tube, Solid-State, and Clean – which can be used in combination with any of SuperPlate’s styles. The Tube and Solid-State modes are modeled on the EMT V54 preamp for tube saturation and the EMT 162 preamp which has a built-in compressor to help tame transients.

SuperPlate also includes a range of modern digital features, including infinite decay time, built-in pre-delay, expanded modulation controls, full-featured EQ for detailed tonal shaping, and a unique decay ducking option that adjusts decay time to avoid overlap or masking.

“We love the sound of real plate reverb and wanted to bring the distinctive sound of our vintage plate collection into the world of modern audio. It’s been an incredible challenge working with these massive electromechanical wonders – shipping, repairing, and tuning nine of them at our labs as well as others in private studios,” said CEO and lead designer Ken Bogdanowicz. “After analyzing and living with these devices for several years our team captured the true essence and variety of tones from the five different plate reverbs that we modeled for SuperPlate. We always try to take our effects beyond ‘simple emulations’ and with SuperPlate I feel like we found the perfect balance – switchable modeled preamp styles, built-in parametric EQ, and extended and dynamic decay time – to make SuperPlate a versatile go-to reverb effect. It sounds great and it’s fun and easy to use.’”

Soundtoys V5.4 bundle brings together an expanded range of 22 audio effects, including the new SuperPlate plug-in, which is integrated into Effect Rack with a stunning new suite of presets. For those who own the Effect Rack plug-in but not the full Soundtoys 5 bundle, SuperPlate is an optional add-on.

“We’ve wanted to add a high-end reverb to Effect Rack since it was first released. Now with the option of using SuperPlate in Effect Rack, the creative sound design possibilities have exploded,” said Bogdanowicz. “The combination of reverb, pitch, modulation, and distortion effects all in one plug-in, with easy drag and drop routing and tweaking, have inspired our sound designers to create dozens of new effects just in the past few days that they’ve had access to this update. I can’t wait to hear how our customers use this!”

In this super-powered collection, users can saturate, compress, and distort with Decapitator, Radiator, and Devil-Loc. Get a virtual history of echo and delay hardware with EchoBoy, EchoBoy Jr, and PrimalTap. Transform vocals with Little AlterBoy. Recreate classic studio pitch, chorus, and widening effects with Crystallizer and MicroShift. Take modulation to new levels with the beat-synced rhythmic effects of PanMan, Tremolator, FilterFreak, and PhaseMistress.

Now with the new SuperPlate reverb, Soundtoys V5.4 bundle allows for even more power to create complex soundscapes, unique textures, and dynamic sonic movements. The limitless versatility of this proven, world-class plug-in bundle unleashes the creative potential to enhance or transform any audio project.