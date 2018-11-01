SHURE DEBUTS HOLIDAY PROMOTIONS FOR POPULAR PRODUCTS

Shure has unveiled special holiday promotions for a variety of its popular products just in time for the holiday season. Whether you’re shopping for a seasoned musician, aspiring content creator, or simply looking for a new pair of headphones for yourself, Shure has the perfect gift for the tech lover in your life. From the industry-standard SM58® Vocal Microphone to the first-ever promotion on the critically acclaimed KSE1500 Electrostatic Earphone System, Shure is offering a wide variety of cost savings and fitting solutions for every customer, beginning now through December 31, 2018.

“We are excited to roll out these promotions on many of our most popular products this holiday season,” said Sean Bowman, Director of Retail Sales at Shure. “We love to help our audio customers sound amazing, and Shure is pleased to be able to support their creative and performance aspirations with the best deals of the year.”

The 2018 Shure holiday promotions include:

For the Content Creator and Recording Professional—MOTIV™ Digital Microphones and Headphones

Content creators no longer have to sacrifice sound quality while on the go. Capture music, podcasts, and video with the professional audio quality that honors your vision with select products from the award-winning MOTIV line.

$10 Instant Savings on MVL Lav Mic

$20 Instant Savings on MV5, MV88 mics and SRH440 Headphones

$30 Instant Savings on MVi Digital Recording Interface

$50 Instant Savings on MV51 Mic and SRH840 Headphones

$100 Instant Savings on SRH1540 and SRH1840 Premium Headphones

For the Vocalist Performer—Wired and Wireless Microphones

From daily touring and studio performances to karaoke and impromptu band sessions, the legendary SM58 professional microphone is guaranteed to make the world your stage.

$10 Instant Savings on SM58 Microphone (SM58-X2U excluded)

$50 Instant Savings on KSM8 Microphone (both color options)

$50 Instant Savings on select BLX® and GLXD® Wireless Systems

For the Commuter and Music Lover—Sound Isolating™ Earphones

Whether on the train or in the sky, the award-winning SE215 Earphones block outside noise stay put – bringing you closer to the details in your music. Engineered to provide detailed, immersive audio in a comfortable low-profile design, Shure Sound Isolating Earphones are the solution for powerful sound in a portable package.

$10 Instant Savings on SE112 Bluetooth and all SE215 Wired Earphones

$20 Instant Savings on all SE215 Bluetooth Earphones

$40 Instant Savings on SE425 Earphones (silver color)

$50 Instant Savings on SE535 Earphones

For the Audiophile—Premium Listening Options

Upgrade your audio with the world’s first portable electrostatic Sound Isolating earphones. True to the source, easy to control and convenient rechargeability, it’s the first-ever promotion on the critically acclaimed KSE1500 Electrostatic Earphone System.

$100 Instant Savings on all SE846 Earphones

$100 Instant Savings on SHA900 Portable Amplifier

$500 Instant Savings on KSE1500 Electrostatic Earphone System

For the On-Stage Performer—Pro In-Ear Monitors

Available in low-profile Sound Isolating designs, Shure Professional Earphones are engineered to deliver incredibly detailed, accurate sound and durability for the stage and on the road.

$10 Instant Savings on the single driver SE215-CL (clear with standard audio 3.5 mm cable)

$30 Instant Savings on the dual driver SE425-CL (clear with 3.5 standard audio cable)

$50 Instant Savings on the triple driver SE535-CL (clear with 3.5 mm standard audio cable)

For the Guitar and Bass Player—Guitar Wireless Systems

Professional-quality sound with simple setup and an intuitive interface for legendary audio performance right out of the box. Precision-built and available in a variety of configurations, the BLX14 is the most accessible way to own the stage.

$50 Instant Savings on BLX14, GLXD14, and GLXD16 Guitar Wireless Systems

For the Drummer – All-In-One Drum Mic Kit

Industry-standard drum microphone and hardware kit features options for kick drum, snare drum, rack toms, floor toms, and congas, for recording and performing drummers at a great price.

$50 Instant Savings on the DMK57-52 Drum Microphone Kit

These limited-time offers are effective for select models from November 1 through December 31, 2018. All offers will be available at the time of purchase at www.shure.com and participating authorized dealers throughout the U.S.

For more information on Shure holiday offers and details on where to buy, please visit www.shure.com/rebates.