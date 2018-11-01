SHURE DEBUTS HOLIDAY PROMOTIONS FOR POPULAR PRODUCTS

- Home
- Band Management
- Home Recording
- Live Sound
- Best Instruments
- New Music & Video
Shure has unveiled special holiday promotions for a variety of its popular products just in time for the holiday season. Whether you’re shopping for a seasoned musician, aspiring content creator, or simply looking for a new pair of headphones for yourself, Shure has the perfect gift for the tech lover in your life. From the industry-standard SM58® Vocal Microphone to the first-ever promotion on the critically acclaimed KSE1500 Electrostatic Earphone System, Shure is offering a wide variety of cost savings and fitting solutions for every customer, beginning now through December 31, 2018.
“We are excited to roll out these promotions on many of our most popular products this holiday season,” said Sean Bowman, Director of Retail Sales at Shure. “We love to help our audio customers sound amazing, and Shure is pleased to be able to support their creative and performance aspirations with the best deals of the year.”
The 2018 Shure holiday promotions include:
For the Content Creator and Recording Professional—MOTIV™ Digital Microphones and Headphones
Content creators no longer have to sacrifice sound quality while on the go. Capture music, podcasts, and video with the professional audio quality that honors your vision with select products from the award-winning MOTIV line.
For the Vocalist Performer—Wired and Wireless Microphones
From daily touring and studio performances to karaoke and impromptu band sessions, the legendary SM58 professional microphone is guaranteed to make the world your stage.
For the Commuter and Music Lover—Sound Isolating™ Earphones
Whether on the train or in the sky, the award-winning SE215 Earphones block outside noise stay put – bringing you closer to the details in your music. Engineered to provide detailed, immersive audio in a comfortable low-profile design, Shure Sound Isolating Earphones are the solution for powerful sound in a portable package.
For the Audiophile—Premium Listening Options
Upgrade your audio with the world’s first portable electrostatic Sound Isolating earphones. True to the source, easy to control and convenient rechargeability, it’s the first-ever promotion on the critically acclaimed KSE1500 Electrostatic Earphone System.
For the On-Stage Performer—Pro In-Ear Monitors
Available in low-profile Sound Isolating designs, Shure Professional Earphones are engineered to deliver incredibly detailed, accurate sound and durability for the stage and on the road.
For the Guitar and Bass Player—Guitar Wireless Systems
Professional-quality sound with simple setup and an intuitive interface for legendary audio performance right out of the box. Precision-built and available in a variety of configurations, the BLX14 is the most accessible way to own the stage.
For the Drummer – All-In-One Drum Mic Kit
Industry-standard drum microphone and hardware kit features options for kick drum, snare drum, rack toms, floor toms, and congas, for recording and performing drummers at a great price.
These limited-time offers are effective for select models from November 1 through December 31, 2018. All offers will be available at the time of purchase at www.shure.com and participating authorized dealers throughout the U.S.
For more information on Shure holiday offers and details on where to buy, please visit www.shure.com/rebates.