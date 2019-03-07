SHURE ANNOUNCES “FOR THOSE WHO TOUR” INITIATIVE TO SUPPORT ARTISTS AND CREATORS

Today, Shure announced “For Those Who Tour” (FTWT) Chicago, a year-long initiative to support, encourage, and inspire artists and creators as they take their talents on tour. For almost 100 years, Shure has empowered artists as they practice from the coziness of their bedrooms to performing at sold-out arenas around the world. The FTWT house celebrates artists and creators by giving them a curated place to stay as they pass through the Windy City. To kick off this initiative, Shure is hosting “Bedroom Sessions” at South by Southwest (SXSW®), a two-day, live music event that features intimate performances by a diverse and eclectic lineup of artists.

Shure “Bedroom Sessions” at SXSW

Bringing together musicians, creators, artists, and SXSW attendees, Shure Bedroom Sessions will take place Friday, March 15, and Saturday, March 16, upstairs at Antone’s Nightclub in the heart of Austin. Beginning in the morning, The Shure Music Lounge will serve as a relaxing haven, where artists can recharge by enjoying a cup of coffee and other conveniences before their next gig. In the afternoon, Shure will host several live performances—open to the public—with a curated lineup of musicians in a comfortable, cozy bedroom environment.

The schedule and artist lineup follow:

Friday, March 15, 2019 o When : 12:00 P.M. CT – late evening; musical performances starting at 3:00 P.M. CT Where : Upstairs at Antone’s Nightclub (305 E 5th St, Austin, TX 78701) Scheduled Artists : Donna Missal, Laura Jean Anderson, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Lucia, Flint Eastwood, Bad Bad Hats, Ambar Lucid, and Prateek Kuhad

o : 12:00 P.M. CT – late evening; musical performances starting at 3:00 P.M. CT Saturday, March 16, 2019 o When : 12:00 P.M. CT – late evening; musical performances starting at 3:00 P.M. CT Where : Upstairs at Antone’s Nightclub (305 E 5th St, Austin, TX 78701) Scheduled Artists : Tasha, Jess Williamson, Illiterate Light, Mansionair, Ric Wilson, Steady Holiday, JP Saxe, and Harkin

o : 12:00 P.M. CT – late evening; musical performances starting at 3:00 P.M. CT

Shure Presents “For Those Who Tour” Heads to Chicago

Following SXSW, Shure will bring FTWT back to its hometown roots in Chicago. Located near the epicenter of the Chicago music scene, the Chicago location will act as a home base for creators—musicians, content producers, vloggers, etc.—to stay as they pass through the city. The house will be decked out with premium features, including a home recording studio, murals and decor by local artists, and inspired lounge spaces. To help spark creativity, brand engagement, and inspiration, the space will be also be outfitted with Shure gear for creators to use and test, or even record original tracks while at the house. Creators will have the opportunity to stay at Shure’s “For Those Who Tour” Chicago location in exchange for sharing content captured during their stay.

“For many musicians, hitting the road is one of the most impactful ways to take their careers to the next level. However, the hard costs associated with touring, especially housing, can be overwhelming,” said Brooke Giddens, Head of Artist Marketing at Shure. “As a core pillar of Shure’s foundation, we understand and empathize with artists. By opening ‘For Those Who Tour’ Chicago later this month, we hope to amplify our support and welcome artists and creators into the Shure family when they come through our hometown.”

Conceptualized in 2011, “For Those Who Tour” was developed by The Participation Agency and provides overnight accommodations and rest stops for musicians on tour. The program brings brands and creators together to reach new followers and spark natural, authentic engagement. Shure has partnered with The Participation Agency to bring the agency’s next stop to SXSW and Chicago.

“‘For Those Who Tour’ is a nationwide initiative to support artists as they expand their careers. Shure is a natural partner, as the brand cache is highly respected among artists—big and small,” said Ruthie Schulder at The Participation Agency. “We are thrilled to work alongside Shure to bring the SXSW Bedroom Sessions and subsequent Chicago location to life.”

To learn more about the Shure Bedroom Sessions at SXSW and RSVP, please visit www.shure.com/sxsw.