Roland Partners with Skoove to Offer Three Months of Free Online Piano Lessons

Roland, a leading manufacturer of electronic musical instruments and professional video products, announces its partnership with Skoove offering three months of free online piano lessons to users across countries including the U.S., U.K. and Japan, among many others. Owners of qualifying Roland pianos* will receive unlimited access to hundreds of songs and interactive courses they can access anytime on their computers, smartphones or tablets.

“At Roland, we’ve always believed in the power of music and the benefits that it brings,” said Roland Americas Vice President of Marketing, Chris Halon. “And in these uncertain times, when we’re advised to reduce contact with others, being able to sit at an instrument and play could help us more than we realize.”

“Around the world, people now have a window of opportunity to pursue new hobbies or refine their skills,” said Florian Plenge, CEO of Skoove. “We are pleased to partner with Roland in sharing the joy of piano to newcomers and existing players alike. Together our aligned goal is to make this time at home more enjoyable and serve as a source of inspiration.”

▼ Article continues below ▼

Skoove is the software developer behind interactive apps for learning piano, including the popular Skoove: Learn Piano. Users learn how to play piano step by step, receive real-time feedback and can play some of yesterday and today’s most popular songs. The platform is a great way for music teachers to work with students online and keep in contact with pupils from the comfort of their home.

Sign up, stay safe and make music!

To learn more, visit Roland.com.

*Qualifying piano supporting free online lessons from Roland and Skoove include:

DP-90, DP-90S, DP603, DP90e, DP90Se, F-130R, F-140R, FP-10, FP-30, FP-50, FP-60, FP-80, FP-90, GO:KEYS GO-61K, GO:PIANO GO-61P, GO:PIANO88 GO-88P, GO:PIANO with Alexa Built-in, GP-7, GP607, GP609, HP504, HP601, HP603, HP603A, HP605, HP702, HP704, HPi-50e, KF-10, LX-17, LX-7, LX705, LX706, LX708, RP102, RP501R