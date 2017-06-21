Riot Fest 2017 Announces Single Day Lineups, Danzig Joins Stacked Bill

Organizers behind Chicago’s Riot Fest (September 15-17 at Douglas Park) unveiled the daily lineups for this year’s festival. Highlighting Friday night’s lineup is Nine Inch Nails, New Order, A Day to Remember, Vic Mensa and Ministry. Danzig joins in Saturday’s festivities alongside Queens of the Stone Age, Wu-Tang Clan, a DJ set from The Beastie Boys’ Mike D and At the Drive In. Closing out the festival on Sunday will be the highly-anticipated reunion of punk legends Jawbreaker, as well as Paramore, Prophets of Rage, M.I.A., TV on the Radio, Dinosaur Jr, and many more each day.

Single-day (starting at $69.98) and two-day (starting at $139.98) tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10:00AM CDT. Riot Fest Three-Day Passes are on sale now, with General Admission and VIP options via Ticketfly.

Tickets: http://riotfest.org/chicago/ tickets/?utm_medium=Press_ Release&utm_campaign=Single_ Day_Announce&utm_source=Riot% 20Fest

In addition to these stellar daily lineups, several artists have been confirmed to perform their seminal albums in full at Riot Fest 2017: Dinosaur Jr., The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Built to Spill, Fishbone, Bayside, Mayday Parade, The Lawrence Arms, that dog., plus two more to be announced tomorrow!

The festival will once again feature a full-scale carnival with rides, games of chance and of course, the Hellzapoppin’ Sideshow Revue freak show, which will see a much extended footprint from prior years. To satisfy the refined palates of Riot patrons, there will be over 40 unique and diverse food and beverage vendors from which to choose.

RIOT FEST 2017 DAILY LINEUPS:

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15

NINE INCH NAILS, NEW ORDER, A DAY TO REMEMBER, DIRTY HEADS, VIC MENSA, MINISTRY, DEATH FROM ABOVE, ACTION BRONSON, X, MAYDAY PARADE (Performing A Lesson In Romantics), THE CRIBS, LIARS, BUZZCOCKS, THE STORY SO FAR, STATE CHAMPS, FOUR YEAR STRONG, INVSN, CHON, THE HOTELIER, SAUL WILLIAMS, NOTHING MORE, RADAR STATE, TOBACCO, SEAWAY, LIKE PACIFIC, SLEEP ON IT, GRAYSCALE, SKATING POLLY, WARM BREW, HDBEENDOPE

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, WU-TANG CLAN, MIKE D (DJ SET), AT THE DRIVE IN, DANZIG, GOGOL BORDELLO, TAKING BACK SUNDAY, NEW FOUND GLORY, FIDLAR, BAD BRAINS, PEACHES, THE LAWRENCE ARMS (Performing Oh, Calcutta!), BAYSIDE (Performing The Walking Wounded), DEAD CROSS, STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO, GBH, SHABAZZ PALACES, FISHBONE (Performing Truth & Soul), KNUCKLE PUCK, COCKNEY REJECTS, BLACK PISTOL FIRE, SLAVES (UK), VERSUS, RVIVR, THE SMITH STREET BAND, POTTY MOUTH, THE REGRETTES, COLD BEAT, GIN RUMMY

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17

JAWBREAKER, PARAMORE, PROPHETS OF RAGE, M.I.A., TV ON THE RADIO, DINOSAUR JR. (Performing You’re Living All Over Me), PENNYWISE, BUILT TO SPILL (Performing Keep It Like A Secret), THE MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES (Performing Let’s Face It), THE ORWELLS, BEST COAST, CAP’N JAZZ, MINUS THE BEAR, SAY ANYTHING, THE MENZINGERS, GWAR, REAL FRIENDS, HOT WATER MUSIC, ANDREW W.K., BEACH SLANG, that dog. (Performing Retreat From the Sun), MAD CADDIES, THE FLATLINERS, DESSA, THE VOLUPTUOUS HORROR OF KAREN BLACK, ENGINE 88, ALICE BAG, DOWNTOWN BOYS, CULTURE ABUSE, GAZEBOS, KITTEN FOREVER, UPSET