Register Now For The The Online Musician Masterclass

Leah McHenry understands the real world challenges for everyday musicians because she is an everyday musician herself. That’s why she’s developed the Savvy Musician Academy. And now, she wants to share what she’s learned so that you can explode your fanbase and make your music more profitable – even without touring.

REGISTER NOW for an upcoming Masterclass. Sessions are about an hour and include a Q&A where you can get your questions answered by Leah.

Here’s what other artists are saying:

Wow!! I’ve always known there is gold in the internet but never been able to mine that gold until now.

Leah is a brilliant trainer and for her to share her knowledge is a godsend to me. The years and huge expense that she invested to learn this and now to share it so openly, so generously has inspired me to follow a dream I never really dared to dream. -Martyn Court

And

I have been involved in the “traditional” music business for many years but Leah’s classes have opened my eyes to the way things are done NOW. I highly recommend it. -Jim Wilken

ABOUT LEAH

Having started her music career completely backwards, she found herself learning the music business long after she had already started a family and was unable to tour. That wasn’t going to stop her. Instead of being discouraged and losing the dream of pursing music because of a busy family life, Leah became obsessed with learning how she could leverage the power of the internet to her advantage and “make it” in the changing music business.

Now, five kids (under the ages of ten!) later, and three studio albums later, Leah has gained tens of thousands of dedicated followers and fans around the globe, 70,000+ Facebook fans, raised over $27,000 in a solo crowdfunding campaign, and makes a full-time income with her music. Her husband has been able to join her endeavors and now works with Leah in her music business, freeing their family from the 9-5 rat-race system.

Leah now spends her time continuing her own music career while applying the real-world marketing strategies herself, and is also dedicated to helping other independent artists do the same, teaching the absolute latest and best information on navigating the New Music Industry.