New Panelists Announced for ASCAP I Create Music Expo

What’s the best way to “spring forward?” With all new ASCAP “I Create Music” EXPO announcements of course! The newest crop of panelists includes:

Grammy, CMA and ACM winner Lee Ann Womack, who will perform a set of songs that have won her a dozen awards, including her #1 country hit “I Hope You Dance” and selections from her newest album, the acclaimed The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone .

who will perform a set of songs that have won her a dozen awards, including her #1 country hit “I Hope You Dance” and selections from her newest album, the acclaimed . Songwriter Anthony Rossomando, who co-wrote “Shallow” from from A Star Is Born, who will look back on his two-decade journey from rock guitarist to Oscar-winning songwriter.

who co-wrote “Shallow” from from who will look back on his two-decade journey from rock guitarist to Oscar-winning songwriter. Matthew Koma, known for his Zedd collaborations “Spectrum,” “Find You” and “Clarity,” who will perform from his impressive multi-genre catalogue.

The Expo will also highlight Latin music’s growing impact on the US pop charts in a panel with two-time ASCAP Latin Songwriter of the Year Claudia Brant, DJ Ali Stone (the opener on Justin Bieber’s Purpose tour) and Romeo Santos co-writer/MD Joaquin Diaz, who join Latin Grammy Producer of the Year Linda Briceño (aka Ella Bric).

Be on the lookout for more panelist announcements in the coming weeks! Discount Days pricing is valid through 4/18, so grab your passes today at the lowest rate!

More info at https://expo.ascap.com/