Musopia’s FourChords app will now be included in the Yamaha GigMaker

Yamaha Guitars has partnered with Musopia, a music software development studio, to bring forth a package fit for an aspiring musician destined for success.

Musopia’s FourChords app will be included in the Yamaha GigMaker – available in both Electric and Standard (acoustic) packages. The GigMaker provides the beginning guitarist with all the gear they need to make music. The kit includes all the essentials: a Yamaha acoustic or electric guitar (a 20-watt amp comes included in the GigMaker Electric), gig bag, strap, strings, picks, digital tuner, DVD guitar lessons, and now, a 30-day free trial of Musopia’s FourChords app. Designed to allow beginners and intermediate players to learn quickly how to play, FourChords can help GigMaker musicians start using the gear and play songs immediately on day one, whether it be Adele, Bruno Mars, the Beatles, or any of hundreds of other artists.

FourChords is the only mobile app with over 1,700 fully licensed hit and classic songs arranged specifically for the beginning guitarist. It contains multiple chordal and fingering options, optimized for all skill levels from first-time to advanced players. The combination of GigMaker and FourChords allows players to start playing the music that matters to them from the very first strum of the guitar.

FourChords features exclusive “smart listening” technology which provides personalized feedback to a user’s development, telling them which chords they are playing perfectly and which they need to work on. Other key features include karaoke-style display and lyrics allowing multiple users to play and sing along, an in-app tuner, key transposing, and adjustable tempo and backing tracks.

“Partnering with Musopia and adding FourChords to the GigMaker package moves aspiring musicians from traditional learning to a new experience geared towards fun,” said Dennis Webster, product marketing manager, Yamaha Guitars. “Not only do players have the opportunity to play from the moment they touch the guitar, but they also have access to an abundance of song selections. Budding musicians have the ability to learn the music of their life, catered to their personal skill set.”

“Musopia FourChords is a great example of how the digital revolution changes the way we learn music,” explains Musopia’s CEO Topi Löppönen. “Our partnership with Yamaha – the largest instrument manufacturer in the world – is a strategic one and it allows us to reach a significant number of new customers and help them enjoy their great Yamaha instruments.”

For more information about the Yamaha GigMaker, please visit http://4wrd.it/GIGMAKERGUITARS. For more information about FourChords, please visit http://fourchords.com