MOOGFEST REVEALS MUSIC LINEUP AND PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS
EXPERIMENTS IN DANCE MUSIC
Holding things down on the sonic end: Berlin’s underground ambassador, Ostgut Ton associate, and former Berghain resident Function; California-based Buchla pioneer Suzanne Ciani; Toronto nu-disco sensation and Junior Boys collaborator Jessy Lanza. Avalon Emerson, Gaika, JDH & DAVE P, Jubilee, Lafawndah, Lena Willikens, London O’Connor, Mumdance, Not Waving, Octo Octa, Kill Alters, Pye Corner Audio, Silent Servant, and Tasha The Amazon.
INTIMATE AND CELESTIAL
Intimate and bordering on celestial, performances from Sudan Archives, Ry X, Mary Lattimore, Marisa Anderson, and Colleen join a lineup that includes Visible Cloaks, and Syrinx with a live orchestral ensemble from Durham’s Mallarmй Chamber Players that has been assembled specifically for this Moogfest presentation.
BLACK QUANTUM FUTURISM
Philadelphia’s multidisciplinary artist Moor Mother, along with The Afrofuturist Affair and Metropolarity, lead a program on Moogfest 2017 theme Black Quantum Futurism with an array of workshops, readings, and conversations. This theme joins the eight other themes guiding this year’s programming — The Future of Creativity, Hacking Systems, Instrument Design, The Joyful Noise of STEAM, Protest, Sci-Fi Wishes & Utopian Dreams, Spatial Sound, Transhumanism and Technoshamanism. Black Quantum Futurism uses a Sci-Fi lens to examine issues of representation, consciousness, and an understanding of self. Unapologetic Afro-Nuyorican Princess Nokia will host a workshop while Paris Strother of R&B sensation KING will share some of her expertise, insights, and approaches in a class on analog synthesis.
TRIBUTES
Moogfest honors some of the innovative musicians we lost in 2016, including Jean-Jacques Perrey, Pauline Oliveros, Bernie Worrell, and Keith Emerson. Gotye will present a tribute to the late French electronic music pioneer Jean-Jacques Perrey, with an intimate in-the-round performance and Ondeline Orchestra musical workshop. The Center for Deep Listening will present daily workshops in tribute to the late Pauline Oliveros, who prior to her sudden passing had been invited to appear at Moogfest 2017. Peanut Butter Wolf will perform an open and free-to-the public DJ set honoring those we have lost over the years, with a special section dedicated to late synth pioneers including Bernie Worrell and Keith Emerson.
EXPERIMENTAL FILM AND LIVE SCORES
This year, Moogfest’s Experimental Films and Live Scores program will showcase perspectives from an array of multi-talented artists. Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein of S U R V I V E will present a live score from the Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things. Dave Harrington, acclaimed minimalist composer and one half of the duo Darkside, will world-premiere his live score to the iconic 1920s silent occult film Haxan. Neo-soul futurist Suzi Analogue and Harlem-based beatmaker VHVL will live score their self-directed horror film No Moon No Man. Flatsitter will animate Moogfest 2017 with his virtual reality bus, transporting audiences to the digital afterlife via the fascinating story of spiritualists in Lily Dale, New York. Using modular synthesizers and digitized 16mm film, Jon Gibson and his new ensemble will live score Visitations to his cinematic images of the 1960s Californian desert, guiding audiences on a ritualistic road trip. Both Suzi Analogue and Jon Gibson will also lead their own workshops.
JOYFUL NOISE: MUSIC FOR CHILDREN AND EXPERIMENTAL ADULTS
Surreal comedian McQueen Adams, sonic manipulator DJ Nanny Cantaloupe, and DJ Lance Rock (of Yo Gabba Gabba!) will be among the acts open to the public as part of an entire day of free music programming that celebrates electronic music for kids of all ages. As part of the free outdoor stage, Moogfest will pay very special tribute to Those We Lost with an exclusive DJ set by Peanut Butter Wolf, honoring Bernie Worrell and Keith Emerson among other influencers who paved the way for the next generation of innovators. Closing the stage and transitioning audiences from day to night, Michael Winslow of Police Academy fame presents Noise Activity.
Additional outdoor programming includes the Riddim Macka Sound System, a reggae inspired, self-built sound system local to Durham, which will be spinning tunes with DJs Selector B Steady and DJ Algoriddim.
DURATIONALS
Moogfest’s durational sound installation series continues with three days of sonic immersion. Unfolding over several hours each day, artists create original improvised sensory experiences.
Synth experimentalist, esteemed UK producer, and one half of celebrated electronic duo Simian Mobile Disco, Jas Shaw will perform a 4-hour durational. Moor Mother, soundscape designer, poet, and activist known for her documentarian approach, will host a durational and time-travel sound workshop with Portland’s Synth Library. Nick Zinner of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs returns to Moogfest to co-present a very special duo durational performance alongside soundscape artist The Haxan Cloak.
SLEEP CONCERT
The ultimate durational at Moogfest will be this year’s all-night sleep concert led by new age musician, composer, and laughter meditation workshop leader Laraaji. This debut 8-hour sleep concert by Laraaji is co-presented by Stones Throw/Leaving Records.
PRELUDE TO SLEEP
Prelude to Sleep. These cosmic listening parties combine playback of ambient recordings with projected visuals for audiences to wind down at the end of each night. Experimental film Maya Deren: Prelude to Generating a Dream Palette, with a score by pioneering composer Laurie Spiegel, set to late husband Peter Schmideg’s images and animations, will screen nightly as part of this special series. Other contributors include Gotye’s restored track of Jean-Jacques Perrey’s Prйlude au Sommeil, while Driftless Recordings and RVNG Intl both curate tracks from their catalogue of ambient artists and compilations.