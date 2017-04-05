Home / Industry News / The Moogfest 2017 schedule is now live!

The Moogfest 2017 schedule is now live!

By on April 5, 2017
Today Moogfest unveils the full schedule for the expansive four-day festival. Exploring the future of technology, art, and music, the festival includes more than 300 musical performances, daytime workshops, conversations, masterclasses, film screenings, live scores, durational sound installations, and interactive art experiences. From an intimate conversation with synth design icon Dave Smith on his 45 years of pioneering work, to an exclusive multimedia installation from Michael Stipe, to performances from artists like Flying Lotus, Suzanne Ciani, Animal Collective, Talib Kweli, Jessy Lanza, and Moor Mother— this is the year you don’t want to miss.

Workshop registration begins this Friday. Grab your ticket today. Space is extremely limited and these sessions fill up fast. 

Moogfest 2017 schedule

Create Your Own Sched

With hundreds of artists, speakers, sessions and venues, Moogfest contains a vast galaxy of discovery.

Once you have your ticket, we recommend you begin planning your weekend by crafting a personalized schedule. You will need your own Sched account to do so. Simply visit this page to get set up. 

Workshops Workshops Workshops

Moogfest prioritizes intimate spaces for collaboration and creativity. Workshops are an essential part of the Moogfest program, but space is extremely limited and these sessions fill up fast. This year, we have improved our workshop registration process to make sure VIPs get their top choices, and everyone else has a chance to attend a workshop as well.

Instructions:

  • The complete workshop schedule is live. View Sched HERE.
  • Sched is also your tool for workshop registration. Simply add the session to your personal schedule in Sched.

Workshop Sign Up Dates

  • Engineer & VIP ticket-holders may pre-register for their first 2 (two) workshops in the following order:
    • Friday, April 7, at 12:00 noon ET: Engineer ticket holders are invited to begin registration.
    • Tuesday, April 11, at 12:00 noon ET: VIP ticket holders are invited to begin registration.
  • April 18, at 12:00 noon ET: All ticket holders are invited to register for workshops.

If A Desired Workshop Is Already Full

  • Confirmed registrants may drop out. Check back often to see if spots have opened up.
  • Each workshop will have a wailtlist. 
  • There are many Masterclasses and All Ages STEAM workshops that do not require registration. Check those out. 

This information is also available on the Moogfest website here. See you at Moogfest 2017!

