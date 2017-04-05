The Moogfest 2017 schedule is now live!

- Home
Today Moogfest unveils the full schedule for the expansive four-day festival. Exploring the future of technology, art, and music, the festival includes more than 300 musical performances, daytime workshops, conversations, masterclasses, film screenings, live scores, durational sound installations, and interactive art experiences. From an intimate conversation with synth design icon Dave Smith on his 45 years of pioneering work, to an exclusive multimedia installation from Michael Stipe, to performances from artists like Flying Lotus, Suzanne Ciani, Animal Collective, Talib Kweli, Jessy Lanza, and Moor Mother— this is the year you don’t want to miss.
Workshop registration begins this Friday. Grab your ticket today. Space is extremely limited and these sessions fill up fast.
Create Your Own Sched
With hundreds of artists, speakers, sessions and venues, Moogfest contains a vast galaxy of discovery.
Once you have your ticket, we recommend you begin planning your weekend by crafting a personalized schedule. You will need your own Sched account to do so. Simply visit this page to get set up.
Workshops Workshops Workshops
Moogfest prioritizes intimate spaces for collaboration and creativity. Workshops are an essential part of the Moogfest program, but space is extremely limited and these sessions fill up fast. This year, we have improved our workshop registration process to make sure VIPs get their top choices, and everyone else has a chance to attend a workshop as well.
This information is also available on the Moogfest website here. See you at Moogfest 2017!