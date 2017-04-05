The Moogfest 2017 schedule is now live!

Create Your Own Sched With hundreds of artists, speakers, sessions and venues, Moogfest contains a vast galaxy of discovery. Once you have your ticket, we recommend you begin planning your weekend by crafting a personalized schedule. You will need your own Sched account to do so. Simply visit this page to get set up. Workshops Workshops Workshops Moogfest prioritizes intimate spaces for collaboration and creativity. Workshops are an essential part of the Moogfest program, but space is extremely limited and these sessions fill up fast. This year, we have improved our workshop registration process to make sure VIPs get their top choices, and everyone else has a chance to attend a workshop as well. Instructions: View Sched HERE . The complete workshop schedule is live.

Sched is also your tool for workshop registration. Simply add the session to your personal schedule in Sched. Workshop Sign Up Dates Engineer & VIP ticket-holders may pre-register for their first 2 (two) workshops in the following order: Friday, April 7, at 12:00 noon ET: Engineer ticket holders are invited to begin registration. Tuesday, April 11, at 12:00 noon ET: VIP ticket holders are invited to begin registration.

April 18, at 12:00 noon ET: All ticket holders are invited to register for workshops. If A Desired Workshop Is Already Full Confirmed registrants may drop out. Check back often to see if spots have opened up.

Each workshop will have a wailtlist.

There are many Masterclasses and All Ages STEAM workshops that do not require registration. Check those out. This information is also available on the Moogfest website here. See you at Moogfest 2017!