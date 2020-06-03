Mackie Kicks Off “Ins and Outs” Podcast

Launching this week on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all social media platforms, the Mackie “Ins & Outs” podcast will feature a wide range of musicians, performers, engineers, podcasters, streamers, and other music industry pros, playing and talking about what they do, how they do it, and how Mackie gear helps them get there.

The “Ins & Outs” podcast debut episode stars musician Matt Farris, joining us from his home studio in Phoenix, AZ. Matt talks about his career as a singer-songwriter and performer, and about building a following, including his recent venture into “coronacaroling.” He also performs a few of his tunes, and gives us an overview of his live setup, including the new SRM-FLEX, DRM powered loudspeakers, and more.

▼ Article continues below ▼

New episodes of “Ins & Outs” include DJ and legendary Mackoid Ronnal Ives, delivering advice, anecdotes, and his unique brand of humor. Ronnal also digs into some earlier Mackie videos, delving into his long history with Mackie products.

Mackie is also hosting an upcoming opportunity for viewers and listeners to be a part of the “Ins & Outs” podcast. From June1 through June 30, viewers are encouraged to submit a short jingle (maximum 60 seconds) for use as an intro and outro to the podcast. For more information on where to send your entries, go to https://mackie.com/blog/ins- outs-mackie-intro-outro- contest.

Upcoming episodes will include hip hop producer Trizzy Track, guitarist Matt Heafy from metal legends Trivium, Mike Herrera of MxPx and Goldfinger, as well as members of Ministry and a cross-section of other musical guests, live sound and studio engineers, streamers, podcasters, and even the occasional Mackoid. It’s a fun and informative way to get your Mackie fix. So tune in and join us!